Combining the best of both organizations, Aderant poised to capitalize on cloud-based practice of law technology. Aderant, a leading global provider of business software to law firms, announced the acquisition of American LegalNet (ALN), a respected provider of court forms, eFiling, calendaring and docketing solutions. Aderant and ALN customers will now have access to an expanded suite of best-in-class solutions that will further enable law firms to meet the demands of their clients today while preparing for the future.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO