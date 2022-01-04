Drift Integration With The ON24 Platform Helps Customers Increase Engagement And Maximize Revenue
ON24 continues to expand engagement data for marketing and sales to speed decision-making and accelerate buyer journeys. ON24 announced new integrations with the Drift platform. Joint customers can now seamlessly combine real-time Drift activity and conversational data with attendee and first-person engagement data from ON24 digital experiences. The integration allows companies...aithority.com
Comments / 0