Technology

Drift Integration With The ON24 Platform Helps Customers Increase Engagement And Maximize Revenue

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON24 continues to expand engagement data for marketing and sales to speed decision-making and accelerate buyer journeys. ON24 announced new integrations with the Drift platform. Joint customers can now seamlessly combine real-time Drift activity and conversational data with attendee and first-person engagement data from ON24 digital experiences. The integration allows companies...

aithority.com

roboticstomorrow.com

Opinion: EU AI Act Will Stifle Robotics Innovation

Q&A with Esben Østergaard, CEO | REinvest Robotics. The short version is I am a robotics nerd and inventor. I co-founded Universal Robots, which was acquired by Teradyne, and was an early investor in Mobile Industrial Robots. After a great run with Universal Robots, we started REInvest Robots to...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

P97 Raises $40M to Expand Mobility Services Platform

Mobile commerce platform provider P97 Networks has secured $40 million in venture debt financing from a Peak Rock Capital affiliate, according to a press release. P97 Networks works with convenience retail, fuels marketing ad automotive industries, while Peak Rock Capital is a middle-market private investment firm. P97 CEO and president...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

B2B Tech Subscription Start-Up REFPipeline Reinvents How Business Referrals Are Shared

REFPipeline, the world’s first business-to-business digital referral network, launched its subscription service, founders Ellen and Richard Lippman announced. REFPipeline is a professional community open to connect all reputable and licensed businesses (both brick-and-mortar, and online companies) and individual contractors in the United States. Anchored around real estate for its launch, REFPipeline welcomes all companies related to that wide industry. Its patent-pending artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithm-based ecosystem fosters and facilitates data-driven referrals, rewarding active members while providing trustworthy leads.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

AUTOCRYPT Launches Newest Upgrade of SCMS for V2X Security Solution

Known for its autonomous driving security solutions, AUTOCRYPT recently announced the launch of AutoCrypt SCMS Version 5.0, a Security Credential Management System (SCMS) for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications, and a crucial component of its AutoCrypt V2X security solution. An SCMS is essential for autonomous driving as it signs and verifies the messages transmitted via V2X to ensure security and safety.
TECHNOLOGY
Person
Kris Jenkins
aithority.com

Wanxiang Blockchain Launches Vena Consortium to Build One-Stop Digitalization Solutions for Enterprises

Wanxiang Blockchain marked the start of a promising 2022 with its next-generation blockchain technology platform “Vena Consortium”. Built upon PlatONE, a consortium blockchain featuring privacy computing, and Wanxiang Blockchain’s experience in creating blockchain solutions for industrial internet, digital assets, digital cities and many other scenarios, Vena Consortium has been designed to provide one-stop solutions for governments and enterprises to tackle challenges in digital transformation with Venachain, a high performance consortium blockchain, and various functions, such as privacy computing, cross-chain, smart contract, blockchain browser, DID, BaaS, etc.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Innoviz Technologies Introduces Innoviz360, a New HD LiDAR Category with 10x the Performance and Significantly Lower Cost Versus Existing Solutions

Innoviz360 is a new, patent-pending HD LiDAR architecture that represents a breakthrough in performance versus traditional standard resolution spinners. The new Innoviz360 features 360°x64° degree coverage, 0.05°x0.05° resolution, and up to 1280 scanning lines and 300m range while cutting down the cost significantly versus other solutions.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

SensoryCloud.ai Launches Cloud-Based Voice and Vision AI Services

Sensory Inc., a Silicon Valley innovator of machine learning solutions for speech recognition and biometric identification, announces the beta release of SensoryCloud.ai, a complete AI as a Service platform designed for processing voice and vision AI workloads in the cloud. Leveraging Sensory’s decades of experience with voice and vision AI, the SensoryCloud platform is launched with AI services such as Speech to Text, Sound Identification, Wake Word Verification, Face Verification, and Speaker Identification. Additional services and updates will be offered throughout the year.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

New Benchmark Research From Incisiv And Genesys Only 15% Of Retailers Offer A Differentiating Experience When It Comes To Omnichannel Customer Service

While omnichannel customer service is a table stakes expectation amongst shoppers, the degree of service varies dramatically among both industry segments as well as individual retailers; big box, department store and specialty retailers lead the way for superior customer service. As the buying journey has been forever altered, with it...
BUSINESS
#B2b Marketing#Engagement Marketing#Personalized Marketing#Content Marketing#On24 Digital#Webcast Elite#Playbooks#Adobe Marketo
aithority.com

MaiCoin Group Launches Taiwan’s First Carbon Credit-Backed NFTs on Its New Social Impact NFT Platform, the Common Wealth

MaiCoin Group strives to launch social impact NFTs regularly to support social welfare organizations and give back to the community through MaiCoin/AMIS’s Qubic Creator service—a one-stop NFT store creator solution. Qubic Creator is developed by AMIS Technologies, which is MaiCoin Group’s blockchain solution arm. Following Qubic Wallet, AMIS Technologies has now launched this one-stop NFT store creator service under the company’s exclusive brand, Qubic, to serve the goal of building its own NFT marketplace. Against this backdrop, MaiCoin Group has established the Common Wealth, a platform which aims to link blockchain technology with the common good. As its first project, the Common Wealth joined hands with Taiwan’s emerging illustrator, Island Moment, in launching carbon credit-backed NFTs to promote public awareness on decarbonization and contribute to the environment.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

MulticoreWare Inc. Partners With Melexis To Develop Face Anti-Spoofing AI Using ToF Cameras

MulticoreWare developed a face recognition AI algorithm using time-of-flight cameras and demonstrates superiority in anti-spoofing using distance images. MulticoreWare joins forces with Melexis for an AI algorithm development. They developed face understanding algorithm modules such as face detection, face recognition, drowsiness/distraction detection and anti-spoofing detection using a Melexis EVK75027 ToF sensor.
ENGINEERING
thepaypers.com

Unifimoney integrates with Q2's digital banking platform

US-based Unifimoney, a turnkey digital wealth management platform, has announced its availability within the Q2 Innovation Studio. This makes the trading platform pre-enabled to 450+ financial institutions (FIs) on the Q2 digital banking platform. FIs will have the option to provide their customers single sign-on access to the Unifimoney platform, featuring thousands of stocks and ETF's, over 50 cryptocurrencies and precious metals including gold, silver and platinum, as the press release says.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

CivicEye Launches To Advance The Public Safety Software Market

New Company is Built on the Foundation of an Existing Market Leader. CivicEye, the end-to-end provider of cloud software for law enforcement, prosecutors, and security organizations, announced its entry into the industry. The company provides a modern, easy-to-use software platform for communities and law enforcement that helps to save lives and increase transparency and security.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Neptune Software Achieves Top SourceForge Ranking For Low-Code, No-Code And App Development

Neptune Software announced it has achieved the top ranking for No-Code and Low-Code solutions by SourceForge. The technology vendors and service providers included in SourceForge’s rankings deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for companies of varying size and across sectors. Furthermore, it also recognizes leadership in Application Design and Application Development.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Chups Unveils First Online Marketplace Connecting Culinary Creators With Restaurants To Launch Menus In New Markets

Disrupting the Restaurant Industry, AI Driven Platform Eliminates Barriers to Entry and Breaks Third Party Apps’ Monopoly on Virtual Brands. Making the restaurant industry more accessible, affordable and fair, Chups has launched the first online marketplace connecting kitchens who can handle more demand with virtual brands looking to test new markets. Empowering innovative concepts, food bloggers, cooking influencers and recipe developers to feed their audiences while solving an issue of underutilized restaurant resources, Chups is poised to democratize the world of to-go food. With Chups, virtual brands directly support restaurant revenue while accessing new markets with minimal risk, cost, and effort.
FOOD & DRINKS
aithority.com

Allbound Welcomes Genesis Lee As New VP Of Customer Success

Lee brings over 14 years of experience building and leading. Allbound, a world leader in partner relationship management. technology, is adding to its leadership team with the appointment of Genesis Lee as VP of. Customer Success. CES 2022 News: Quanergy Unveils 3D IoT LiDAR Solutions For Smart Cities At #CES2022.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Why Your BI Dashboard is Causing an Insights Gap—and How to Fix It

Founded In 1951, LEO was the first computer to analyze business data and marked the inception of data analytics and business intelligence—a strategy that involves the tools, technology and processes required to make correlations between data points and identify trends. It lays the foundation for businesses to start asking the right questions that can lead to valuable insights.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Nintex Expands Cloud Options For Organisations In The United Arab Emirates

New data centre in the Middle East provides security and data requirements for organisations who leverage Nintex Promapp® to transform how people work with process intelligence and automation software. Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, announced that Nintex Promapp, the process mapping software that makes it...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Aqua Security Appoints Cybersecurity Leader Paul Calatayud As CISO

Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, announced the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran Paul Calatayud as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Calatayud brings 20+ years of experience to his new role at Aqua, where he will help scale the security program, shape strategies to advance innovation in cloud native security and work with customers to enhance their cloud native security posture.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Sysdig Adds Cloud Security For Microsoft Azure Cloud

Unified threat detection across cloud and containers helps teams identify and respond to threats faster. Sysdig, Inc. announced cloud security for Microsoft Azure Cloud with configuration risk management and threat detection that is built on Sysdig’s runtime security technology. The Sysdig platform brings new continuous cloud security and compliance controls for Microsoft Azure together with existing vulnerability management, compliance, and threat detection for containers and Kubernetes. This new offering enables organizations to automatically discover assets with configuration drift or suspicious activity and flag cloud misconfigurations and compliance violations. Sysdig already provides cloud security for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and with the addition of Azure, teams have a true multi-cloud solution.
SOFTWARE

