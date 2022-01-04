Drift Integration With The ON24 Platform Helps Customers Increase Engagement And Maximize Revenue

MaiCoin Group strives to launch social impact NFTs regularly to support social welfare organizations and give back to the community through MaiCoin/AMIS’s Qubic Creator service—a one-stop NFT store creator solution. Qubic Creator is developed by AMIS Technologies, which is MaiCoin Group’s blockchain solution arm. Following Qubic Wallet, AMIS Technologies has now launched this one-stop NFT store creator service under the company’s exclusive brand, Qubic, to serve the goal of building its own NFT marketplace. Against this backdrop, MaiCoin Group has established the Common Wealth, a platform which aims to link blockchain technology with the common good. As its first project, the Common Wealth joined hands with Taiwan’s emerging illustrator, Island Moment, in launching carbon credit-backed NFTs to promote public awareness on decarbonization and contribute to the environment.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO