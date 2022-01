The automotive world has faced two catastrophic events in the last two years. Firstly the pandemic wreaked havoc with global lockdowns and subsequent plant shutdowns due to infections. And in the wake of that, a global semiconductor chip shortage resulted in massive shutdowns of production for all automakers. Some have found ways around it, like removing certain features in order to prioritize vehicles that require more of these chips, and more chip manufacturers have come into existence while existing ones have pledged higher volumes in 2022.

