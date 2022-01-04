Snow Expected Later This Week Across New Jersey

Temps for Tuesday. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

More snow is on the way to New Jersey, meteorologists say.

While up to 10 inches were dumped on parts of South Jersey Monday, one to three inches are expected across the northern part of the state Thursday and Friday, according to AccuWeather.com.

Temps will hover around 30 degrees Thursday night ahead of the snow, expected to start falling around 2 a.m. and stop by 8 p.m. Friday. Most of the state is looking at about an inch total, according to AccuWeather.com.

Meantime, skies will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 35 and a low of about 25. Icy roads were expected during the morning commute.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer with a high of 45, but possibly rainy and cloudy. Thursday will be partly sunny with a high around 40.

