Presidential Election

Facebook groups topped 10,000 daily attacks on election before Jan. 6, analysis shows

By Craig Silverman, Craig Timberg, Jeff Kao, Jeremy B. Merrill
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Facebook groups swelled with at least 650,000 posts attacking the legitimacy of Joe Biden's victory between Election Day and the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, with many calling for executions or other political violence, an investigation by ProPublica and The Washington Post has found. The...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota elected officials remember Jan. 6 attack

Minnesota's elected officials on Thursday marked the first anniversary of last year's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that saw a mob of Donald Trump's supporters breach the halls of Congress. One year on, Democrats continue to push for a deeper understanding of the siege that came after Trump's false...
AOL Corp

Trump loyalists push Jan. 6 fictions, but reality intrudes

WASHINGTON — Evidence of how contentious last year’s Jan. 6 riot remains in the public imagination could be found in a cramped room on the fifth floor of the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday afternoon. For nearly an hour, reporters, photographers and conspicuously unmasked Republican aides all...
Reuters

Trump to launch his social media app in February, listing shows

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump’s new media venture plans to launch its social media app Truth Social on Feb. 21, according to an Apple Inc App Store listing. TRUTH Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) alternative to Twitter, is available for pre-order before going live on the U.S. Presidents’ Day holiday.
Newsweek

The Myth of January 6 | Opinion

Rather than attempt a correction, a myth has been fabricated—a day of infamy that has to be magnified in importance by twisting and contorting facts into a gun pointed at the heads of millions of Americans.
The Guardian

The insurrection is only the tip of the iceberg

After thousands of posts appeared for weeks on a website called TheDonald.win detailing plans for the 6 January attack on the Capitol, including how to form a “wall of death” to force police to abandon defensive positions; after Gen Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, warned his senior aides of “a Reichstag moment” like the 1933 burning of the German parliament that Hitler used to seize dictatorial power; after insurrectionists smashed several ground floor windows of the Capitol, the only ones out of 658 they somehow knew were not reinforced, that allowed rioters to pour inside; after marching to the chamber of the House chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”; after pounding on the locked doors; and as the Capitol police led members in a run through the tunnels under the Capitol for safe passage to the Longworth Building, Congressman Jody Hice, a Republican of Georgia, raced by a Democratic colleague, who told me Hice was screaming into his phone: “You screwed it up, y’all screwed it all up!”
The Atlantic

We Are Living Through a Democratic Emergency

Donald Trump could subvert the next election—and his second coup attempt has already begun, Barton Gellman warns in our latest cover story. Ahead of the anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol, Gellman joined Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum and executive editor Adrienne LaFrance for a live virtual conversation about the threats to American democracy.
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 anniversary poll: Share of Trump voters who believe Biden 'won fair and square' falls to 9% amid declining trust in U.S. democracy

One year after a mob of Donald Trump loyalists tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory by laying violent siege to the U.S. Capitol, the “big lie” that fueled their attack has only become more entrenched. Today, a full three-quarters of Trump voters (75 percent) falsely believe the election was “rigged and stolen,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — more than ever before.
The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
AFP

After fueling Capitol riot, disinformation stalks US politics

The storming of the US Capitol pushed social media platforms to crack down on those who peddled the "stolen election" claim that drove it, but the narrative has survived and flourished online, in right-wing media and among Republican politicians. "Many right-wing media organizations have spread doubt about the 2020 election -- some blatantly claimed that it was stolen," providing "an alternative space for Republican voters who turned away from mainstream media," he added.
Defense One

Facebook Hosted Surge of Misinformation and Insurrection Threats in Months Leading Up to Jan. 6 Attack, Records Show

This story was co-published with The Washington Post. Facebook groups swelled with at least 650,000 posts attacking the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory between Election Day and the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, with many calling for executions or other political violence, an investigation by ProPublica and The Washington Post has found.
CBS News

Report looks into Facebook's role ahead of January 6 attack

A new investigation by ProPublica and the Washington Post reveals how Facebook dissolved a "political moderation task force" in the weeks leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The previously unreported task force was created in an effort to police the increasingly "toxic" political groups on the social network. Craig Silverman, a national reporter for ProPublica and co-author of the report, joins "Red and Blue" with more on the findings.
