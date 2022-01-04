Wordle Is a Love Story

The cliffhanger going into the series finale of “Insecure” was only a cliffhanger if you hadn’t been paying attention. As ever, Issa (Issa Rae) had to choose between two men: her longtime love Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and, well, someone else (this time, Kendrick Sampson’s Nathan). As charming as Nathan is, and as right as he and Issa can be together, he was always doomed. Ending “Insecure” without Issa and Lawrence ending up together would’ve been a huge curveball — one the show could pull off, sure, but all signs have pointed to Issa and Lawrence going down this road together since the show’s 2016 debut. No matter how many complications “Insecure” kept throwing at them, it was obvious that Issa and Lawrence would be together once they got out of their own way.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO