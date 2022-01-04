ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wordle Is a Love Story

Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, knew his partner loved word games, so he created a guessing game for just the two of them. As a play on his last name, he named it Wordle. But after the couple played for months, and after it rapidly became an obsession in...

Carrie Wynn

Narcissists Cannot Love Their Victims

Recently I talked with a friend that is in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she is constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 127

Sometimes when I go for long walks, I see bizarre things that cause me to be flushed with — well — envy is not the word that comes to mind, as I was so bowled over with what I saw on the side of a residential house that I flipped my lid enough to take these photographs which I wood eventually use on my own ac-cord for this lumbering series of articles.
Goodbye to Issa, Molly and the Complex Friendship Love Story at the Heart of ‘Insecure’

The cliffhanger going into the series finale of “Insecure” was only a cliffhanger if you hadn’t been paying attention. As ever, Issa (Issa Rae) had to choose between two men: her longtime love Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and, well, someone else (this time, Kendrick Sampson’s Nathan). As charming as Nathan is, and as right as he and Issa can be together, he was always doomed. Ending “Insecure” without Issa and Lawrence ending up together would’ve been a huge curveball — one the show could pull off, sure, but all signs have pointed to Issa and Lawrence going down this road together since the show’s 2016 debut. No matter how many complications “Insecure” kept throwing at them, it was obvious that Issa and Lawrence would be together once they got out of their own way.
When is the Wordle reset time?

What is the exact Wordle reset time? Anyone obsessed with the new online puzzle game craze is probably getting annoyed by the fact that there is only one word a day to guess, so knowing the exact Wordle start time for all major time zones is probably a must — so any fans can find out exactly when the new Wordle update will appear. Here’s the exact time the new Wordle word will appear in each time zone.
'A Journal for Jordan,' a true love story, opens

“A Journal for Jordan” is a film based on a real-life story directed by Denzel Washington. The story is about First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier who was deployed to Iraq. While stationed there, King keeps a journal for his infant son. The movie is the fourth film...
The Books Bill Gates Enjoyed Reading in 2021

2 replies beneath your current threshold. 1 reply beneath your current threshold. 1 reply beneath your current threshold. 1 reply beneath your current threshold. None of the evil people who comprise the upper class can ever come clean, the guilty would be overwhelming. These greedy, selfish and irresponsible people need to remain living in their affluent fantasy just so they can live with themselves. Otherwise they'd have to face the fact they've wrecked the planet and fucked over humanity. This is all just classism, welcome to our plutocracy.
A Rare Cosmic Coupling Will Make This An Epic Week For Love & Romance

The AstroTwins are predicting a major week for love. Here's what the first few days of 2022 have in the stars for us. The Sun and Venus retrograde are inching closer and closer together in the zodiac. This weekend, they land at the same degree of Capricorn, making an "inferior conjunction," an event that only happens every 584 days, midway through each Venus retrograde.
Rumble Mixes Cat Videos With Covid Misinformation — and the Right Is Loving It

One day after Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account was suspended over Covid-19 misinformation, Rand Paul announced that he’s fed up with Big Tech. To emphasize his fist-shaking, he declared he’d be joining a Donald Trump-backed video-streaming platform called Rumble. Why Rumble? Adored by the far-right, Rumble is a Canadian video-sharing platform that launched in 2013 but saw serious growth during the Covid-19 pandemic: The company’s monthly viewership soared from 1.6 million users in fall 2020 to 31.9 million by the end of 2021’s first quarter. It’s a bit of a mishmash of viral clips of cute animals doing funny...
It’s 2022. It’s time you rediscovered the lost art of the phone call

We are more connected than ever yet we very rarely pick up the phone and have a real, human-driven conversation. The more sophisticated technology gets, the more we seem to stop speaking to each other. We’ve seen this happen with the rise of texting throughout the 2000s, and now we’re seeing it at work, as video calls have become the go-to source for all hybrid and virtual work meetings.
"Rituals of the Soul" -- Be More Mindful in 2022

If you've resolved to meditate more this year, becoming mindful is a great way to start. Kori Hahn, author of "Rituals of the Soul", joined us to share simple tips on how to make it a daily ritual. Be More Mindful in 2022 with These Simple Daily Rituals:. 1. Acknowledge...
Why Is Everyone Tweeting Their 'Wordle' Scores?

Wondering why all your friends are posting colored squares? They’re playing Wordle, a new word game seeping into your Twitter timeline. Wordle is developed by former Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle. Originally, he made it for his partner last November, but it didn’t really take off until last week. According to the New York Times, over 300,000 players took part in last Sunday’s daily challenge.
A 2022 Debut For ’21st Century Love Story’

“21st Century Love Story” is a 23-minute short film written primarily by Ethan McKellar, the Chief Creative Director of F14 Entertainment, a gen z production company, and a sophomore student at Pace University. Ethan hopes to get the film screened in 2022. In the film, New York college student Sammy Callahan is asked “do you believe in love?” Over the course of five years, the film explores Sammy’s changing concept of love.
'Rose: A Love Story': Vampirism Pushes a Marriage To Its Limit in Bloody Trailer

Shout! Studios, Scream Factory, and The Yellow Affair have released a new trailer for Rose: A Love Story, a disturbing horror film about a couple trying to deal with a vampiric disease that, as per usual, causes an unquenchable thirst for blood. Rose: A Love Story had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2020, gathering mostly positive reviews from critics, and is set for digital release next month.
