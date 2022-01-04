ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

American House Senior Living Communities enter Tennessee market

Cover picture for the articleAmerican House Senior Living Communities has entered into an agreement with Ventas, in a transaction of 13 former Elmcroft Senior Living campuses in Tennessee. With this new portfolio, American House...

