American House Senior Living Communities enter Tennessee market

A recent analysis found that 12.8% of all Tennessee housing is high-density—defined as structures with five housing units or more. High-density housing can provide a number of important benefits to communities and the residents who live there. All else being equal, research suggests that residents in high-density communities tend to be more physically active and healthy. Their costs for utilities and transportation tend to be lower, and as a result, high-density communities may also be more environmentally sustainable as well. Higher concentrations of people also allow local governments to more efficiently support services and infrastructure. And in areas where demand for housing exceeds supply, greater density may help alleviate issues with affordability. But despite the arguments in favor of density, high-density residential construction is not the norm in the United States.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO