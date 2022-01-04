Weight loss management for fatty liver disease

Fatty liver is a leading cause of chronic liver disease in America. It can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer, and the need for liver transplants.

Fatty liver disease is a build-up of fats in the liver that can damage the organ and lead to serious complications.

Risk factors include obesity, a high-fat diet, high alcohol intake, and diabetes.

In most cases, people with fatty liver disease are encouraged to modify their diets, take regular exercise and lose weight.

Dr. Joe Galati and the Liver Specialists of Texas team have developed a weight loss management program to assist these patients.

In this video, Anna Stuchly explains the program.

Source: Dr. Joe Galati