ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Millennial Money: Save for what makes you feel good in 2022

By LAURA MCMULLEN of NerdWallet
newsitem.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably know to plan and save for the big and boring expenses, aka...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourerie

Your Money: Easy money-saving challenges you can implement

January is the time of year that we all want to make changes and saving money is usually one of them. Frugal Fashionista Valerie Weaver joined JET 24 Action News to give a few easy money saving challenges that you can implement. You won’t even miss the cash!
PERSONAL FINANCE
Hickory Daily Record

22 Ways to Have the Best Money Year of Your Life

Life is pretty weird right now. And money advice—which, let’s be honest, was never all that intuitive to begin with—is somehow even weirder. For millions of Americans, the “office” has become a malleable concept, with workers finally getting the upper hand on everything from salaries to schedules. Interest rates are so low that putting a portion of your paycheck into a traditional savings account might actually be bad advice these days. And housing prices? If you’re a prospective homebuyer who didn’t ring in the New Year lying in the fetal position, you’re one of the blessed few.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTEN.com

The Top 5 Ways To Be Smart With Money In Your 20s

Originally Posted On: https://creditpicks.com/smart-with-money-in-your-20s/. Managing your finances is an essential life skill you should cultivate. You don’t want to spend the next ten or twenty years worried about money and not being able to enjoy life! You are young, and you have a bright future in front of you. Don’t bring in the “clouds” by being negligent.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennial
Money

How to Trick Yourself Into Saving More Money

Pour one out for your old spend-thrift self. In 2022, you’re finally going to grow into a money-saving superstar. Let's be real: Saving money is never going to be as fun as spending it. But you can make things easier by employing a few tricks of the behavioral economics trade.
PERSONAL FINANCE
coolmompicks.com

7 quick things you can do right now to make money, save money, or manage money better in 2022

If you have a few minutes to spare, you can literally save money. And that sounds like a good way to start the new year, right?. Of course I’m sure a lot of us have some version of “get my finances in order” on our list of New Year’s resolutions, or “be wealthy beyond my wildest dreams” on our vision boards. Well, I think both of those things are a stretch for me (let alone creating a vision board), but as a realist with limited free time, there are a few things I can recommend.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
itechpost.com

How to Save More Money in 2022

Whether you are planning to buy your dream home or finance your child's college education, you must save enough money for your goals in 2022. Then again, it's one thing to plan your finances and it's another to put it into practice. Like many New Year's resolutions, there's a good...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Talking With Tami

Feel Good Friday: Things Money Can’t Buy

My grandson Legend and I have a wonderful time hanging out with each other! He has no clue what’s going on in the world, all he wants to do is laugh and play. I don’t blame him and sometimes I wish I could feel the same way. When you’re young, you just want to be happy, be around people you love and have good friends. But it’s also times like this that I as a first-time grandma cherish. Legend is growing up right before my eyes and we have such a great time together. The only thing, he thinks I’m his age and can run around and do the things like him, its the funniest thing!
LIFESTYLE
SmartAsset

If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy