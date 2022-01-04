Millennial Money: Save for what makes you feel good in 2022

My grandson Legend and I have a wonderful time hanging out with each other! He has no clue what’s going on in the world, all he wants to do is laugh and play. I don’t blame him and sometimes I wish I could feel the same way. When you’re young, you just want to be happy, be around people you love and have good friends. But it’s also times like this that I as a first-time grandma cherish. Legend is growing up right before my eyes and we have such a great time together. The only thing, he thinks I’m his age and can run around and do the things like him, its the funniest thing!

