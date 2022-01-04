ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Rokos’s Investors Sign Up for a Wild Hedge Fund Ride

By Mark Gilbert
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHanding $1 billion to a hedge fund manager who lost a record 26% last year might seem like the ultimate example of throwing good money after bad. But the customers bankrolling an expansion of the $12 billion firm run by billionaire Chris Rokos presumably know exactly what they’re doing — backing...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

Get Exposure to Hedge Fund Strategies in This One ETF

Hedge funds are typically mum when it comes to revealing their profitable strategies, but Global X offers an exchange traded fund (ETF) that retail investors can access. Just before 2021 came to a close, hedge funds around the world were set to end the year on a positive note. It was a stark contrast from the two previous years.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 2.01% to $48.13 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.56 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gilbert
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Sell-Off in Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation Fund Reached 48% at Low Point Thursday

Cathie Wood's flagship fund ARK Innovation is caught in the epicenter of tech selling this week and some analysts see the stocks behind her strategies dropping even further before bottoming. At its low of the day on Thursday, the innovation-focused exchanged-traded fund was down more than 48% from its February...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Bloomberg Lp#Credit Suisse Group Ag#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Bloomberg Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio slams cash and bonds, warns bitcoin could be banned, and cautions against timing the market in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

Ray Dalio advised investors against holding cash or bonds as inflation erodes their value. The Bridgewater Associates boss trumpeted the value of a balanced, diversified portfolio. Dalio warned against trying to time the market, and suggested bitcoin could be banned. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before...
STOCKS
CNBC

Tech valuations have been 'way out of whack', says Kindred Ventures founder

Steve Jang, founder and managing partner at Kindred Ventures, joins 'Squawk Box' to break down how investors should navigate the latest tech sell-off. "The major issue that we're seeing right now is that a lot of the valuations, especially in cloud-computing stocks, have been way out of whack," Jang tells CNBC. "So you're seeing a lot of that correction right now."
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shed 1.69% to $3,350.44 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.06% to 4,793.54. Amazon.com Inc. closed $422.64 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank stocks get a broad boost from recent big jump in Treasury yields

Bank stocks were getting a big, broad boost Tuesday with Treasury yields rallying for a second-straight day, as fears that the spike the omicron variant of the coronavirus will hurt the economy continued to fade. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF rallied 2.3% toward a six-week high, with all 93 of its equity components gaining ground, after climbing 2.0% on Monday. Among the ETF's most active components, shares of Bank of America Corp. rose 3.4%, Wells Fargo & Co. tacked on 3.1%, Citigroup Inc. gained 2.2% and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. advanced 2.9%. Bank and broker Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock rose 3.2% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's gainers. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 4.2 basis points to a 2 1/2-month high of 1.670%, after surging 11.6 basis points on Monday. Rising longer-term interest rates can help banks grow profits, as they can widen the spread banks earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded by shorter-term liabilities. The bank ETF has now gained 4.9% over the past three months, while the Dow has advanced 8.4%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy