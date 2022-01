Happy New Year! 2021 was another incredible year for the City of South Jordan. We had a new elementary school open, welcomed several new businesses, partnered with Salt Lake County to create a park authority, and made great progress on Bingham Creek Regional Park. We dedicated our beautiful cemetery expansion, opened Fire Station 64 with a west side police precinct and City Hall Annex, and we partnered with UDOT to construct and open the new interchange at Bangerter Highway and 10400 South. Taking the highway under will be a great benefit to residents and businesses in the area and we are proud of our ability to make that happen.

SOUTH JORDAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO