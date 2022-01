Over the Christmas break our large freezer in the cafeteria stopped working. This has created quite a problem for our hot lunch program. It will be necessary for our students and staff to bring their own lunch on Thursday and Friday of this week. The problem has been diagnosed but it may take some time to get the parts needed to fix it. I will update later this week how long we can expect to need to bring lunches from home. Sorry for the inconvenience but I’m afraid it is out of our control. As a reminder we are not able to refrigerate the lunches and they need to be stored in the student locker.

