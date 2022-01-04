ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Baird Downgrades Sealed Air (SEE) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi downgraded Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE)...

www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

Baird Upgrades UniFirst To Outperform, Sees Notable Upside

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Outperform from Neutral and raised the price target to $236 (an upside of 18%), from $215. The analyst says that disappointing guidance has yielded depressed sentiment, and heavy investment will weigh on earnings for some time, but ultimately, these investments should make UNF much more competitive.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades Canada Goose (GOOS) to Neutral

UBS analyst Jay Sole downgraded Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Drew Ranieri downgraded NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Coursera Inc (COUR) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan upgraded Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Downgrades Amphenol (APH) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Joseph Giordano downgraded Amphenol (NYSE: APH) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades Box, Inc. (BOX) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria upgraded Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Outbrain Inc (OB) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Baxter International (BAX) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis upgraded Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Resumes CareMax Inc. (CMAX) at Buy

UBS analyst Andrew Mok resumes coverage on CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) at Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiates coverage on Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Global Net Lease (GNL) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend; 10.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Truist Securities Upgrades TransDigm (TDG) to Buy

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli upgraded TransDigm (NYSE: TDG) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Declares $0.10 Special Dividend; 0.8% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Great Ajax Corp (NYSE: AJX) declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 7, 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Visa (V) Stock Slips on Downgrade to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE: V) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $220.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Reinstates Baxter International (BAX) at Buy

Citi analyst Joanna Wuensch reinstates coverage on Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Christopher Turnure upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades Honeywell International (HON) to Buy

UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier upgraded Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $237.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Upgrades Tivity Health (TVTY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh upgraded Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Constellation Brands (STZ) PT Lowered to $310 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy lowered the price target on Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) to $310.00 (from $316.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

