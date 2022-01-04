UPDATE: Baird Downgrades Sealed Air (SEE) to Neutral

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Outperform from Neutral and raised the price target to $236 (an upside of 18%), from $215. The analyst says that disappointing guidance has yielded depressed sentiment, and heavy investment will weigh on earnings for some time, but ultimately, these investments should make UNF much more competitive.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO