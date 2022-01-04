UPDATE: Baird Downgrades Sealed Air (SEE) to Neutral

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Outperform from Neutral and raised the price target to $236 (an upside of 18%), from $215. The analyst says that disappointing guidance has yielded depressed sentiment, and heavy investment will weigh on earnings for some time, but ultimately, these investments should make UNF much more competitive.
UBS analyst Jay Sole downgraded Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley analyst Drew Ranieri downgraded NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan upgraded Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cowen analyst Joseph Giordano downgraded Amphenol (NYSE: APH) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria upgraded Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis upgraded Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UBS analyst Andrew Mok resumes coverage on CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiates coverage on Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022, with an ex-dividend date...
Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli upgraded TransDigm (NYSE: TDG) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Great Ajax Corp (NYSE: AJX) declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 7, 2022.
Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE: V) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $220.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Citi analyst Joanna Wuensch reinstates coverage on Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
JPMorgan analyst Christopher Turnure upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier upgraded Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $237.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh upgraded Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy lowered the price target on Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) to $310.00 (from $316.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0