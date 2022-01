UPDATED, 11:34 AM: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been sanctioned again by a social media platform, this time by Facebook. On the site Telegram, Greene cited her Facebook suspension, which prevents her from posting to her account for 24 hours for violating their standards on misinformation. The suspension comes the day after Twitter permanently suspended Greene’s person account for posting misinformation on the Covid-19 vaccine. A spokesperson for Facebook-parent Meta said in a statement, “A post violated our policies and we have removed it; but removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies.” Greene wrote that the...

