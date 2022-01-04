ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, PA

Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

By Kate Winkle, Associated Press
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGIoc_0dcODlMC00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.

Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, told USA Today Monday there’s “no indication” the Olympics would be canceled but the possibility of doing so remains.

US Speedskating announced this week it will bar all spectators from watching its trials Jan. 5-9 as a COVID-19 precaution.

“It’s vital that we continue to keep a strong focus on the health and welfare of our athletes,” U.S. Speedskating Executive Director Ted Morris said. “Our ability to create a competition bubble provides us with the best situation to protect our athletes while providing them with the opportunity to qualify for the Beijing team at the Olympic Trials. We appreciate the understanding of parents, fans and media so that we can provide the best environment possible for our athletes.”

The Tokyo Olympics clamped down on fans during the Games last year , only allowing people from the host country to attend amid strict COVID-19 safety precautions. And athletes, coaches and staff effectively lived and competed in a “bubble,” where they were only allowed in certain areas of the Olympic Village and competition spaces.

Driven to honor father, freestyle skier sets sights on Olympics

COVID-19 has also affected athletes during their preparations for the Games. Two-time gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin tested positive nine days ago and was cleared this week to compete in the women’s World Cup in Croatia, according to the Associated Press. But, her teammate Nina O’Brien has now tested positive and must sit out the slalom on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Men’s hockey team announced its new head coach in late December. David Quinn, who had earlier been tapped as an assistant coach and has worked with the New York Rangers, will now step up after the National Hockey League announced it will not send players or coaches to the Games, according to the Associated Press, concerned that a surge in COVID-19 cases could disrupt its season. The AP reports the decision in mid-December was an abrupt about-face from an earlier deal between the NHL, union, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation that would let those players participate. NHL players also did not participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

REACTION: What no NHL players at Olympics means for Team USA

On the women’s side of the sport, USA Hockey announced its final roster on the first of the year. It includes eight first-time Olympians and 15 who have previously competed at the Games, according to a release on its website. It said Team USA has medaled in every Games since women’s hockey was added in 1998.

Busy day Feb. 13

The Winter Olympics begin the first week in February, and this year coincide with another huge televised event: the Super Bowl. We want to know — which one will you be watching? Vote in our Twitter poll below:

WOOD-TV Sports Director Jack Doles joins us to discuss that big day, plus his take on the latest on the Olympics at 9 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

We Salute You: Joe Louis Brown

(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Joe Louis Brown. Brown served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1965. He was stationed in the U.S.S. Bainbridge in South Carolina. We salute you and thank you for your service.
SPORTS
abc27 News

Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia

(AP) — Locked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, Novak Djokovic was confined to an immigration detention hotel in Australia on Thursday as the No. 1 men’s tennis player in the world awaited a court ruling on whether he can compete in the Australian Open later this month. Djokovic, a vocal skeptic of […]
TENNIS
abc27 News

Harrisburg native Micah Parsons placed on Cowboys reserve/COVID list

Linebacker Micah Parsons has been placed on the reserve/COVID list on Wednesday, according to a release from the Dallas Cowboys. His availability for Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Eagles is now in question. The team’s website lists him as “unlikely to be available.” The Harrisburg native posted on Twitter saying he was saddened by the […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Austin, PA
abc27 News

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider was robbed at gunpoint over New Year’s weekend in Oakland, California. Schneider, an Oakland resident, tweeted about the robbery to her 52,000 followers, saying she was shaken up but otherwise OK. “Hi all! So first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, […]
OAKLAND, CA
abc27 News

Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died on Wednesday at the age of 112. His death was announced by the National WWII Museum and confirmed by his daughter. Most African Americans serving in […]
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Dick Pound
abc27 News

Dozens of protesters, 12 police dead in Kazakhstan protests

MOSCOW (AP) — Security forces killed dozens of protesters and 12 police died during extraordinarily violent demonstrations in Kazakhstan that saw government buildings stormed and set ablaze, authorities said Thursday. One police officer was found beheaded in escalating unrest that poses a growing challenge to authoritarian rule in the Central Asian nation. Despite the severe […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc27 News

Scientists explore Thwaites, Antarctica’s ‘doomsday’ glacier

(AP) — A team of scientists is sailing to “the place in the world that’s the hardest to get to” so they can better figure out how much and how fast seas will rise because of global warming eating away at Antarctica’s ice. Thirty-two scientists on Thursday are starting a more than two-month mission aboard an American […]
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympic Games#Winter Olympics#Omicron#Usa Today#Us Speedskating#The Associated Press#The U S Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
MIAMI, FL
abc27 News

As Broadway fights virus surge, unsung heroes find spotlight

NEW YORK (AP) — The theatrical magic keeping Broadway going during the latest coronavirus surge has been the unheralded performers ready to step into any role in an emergency. Then there’s Carla Stickler, who had actually left show business but returned to rescue “Wicked.” Stickler, who had launched a new career as a software engineer […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy