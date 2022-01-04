FORT WAYNE, NORTHEAST INDIANA TO CELEBRATE (260) DAY WEEKEND

January 4, 2022 - (260)DAY (February 6, 2022)is a valentine for northeast Indiana. It is a day where the communities in the (260) area code come together to celebrate their choice to live, work & play in Northeast Indiana.

In 2022, 2.6.22 falls on a Sunday, so we are extending the celebration of (260)DAY to the entire weekend: (260)DAY WEEKEND 2022 on February 5-6, 2022.

OUR AREA. OUR CODE. (260)DAY WEEKEND 2022 is a grassroots celebration punctuated with deals & discounts from businesses, retailers, organizations, professional services and restaurants throughout the region. These specials are only available on (260)DAY WEEKEND 2022.

“With the 2-6-0-DAY themed deals, we are able to build camaraderie around the fact that despite of our perceived differences we, collectively, live in the (260). The “unofficial” regional holiday offers an opportunity to share our (260) pride. The area’s residents are offered ‘rewards’ for making the smart choice of calling the (260) home,” said Sara Fiedelholtz, publishing director of HUB260.

FORT WAYNE MAYOR TOM HENRY & COUNCILWOMAN MICHELLE CHAMBERS WILL PROCLAIM 2.5.22 & 2.6.22 (260)DAY WEEKEND – A CELEBRATION OF THE (260) – THE AREA WE ALL CALL HOME

WHAT: FORT WAYNE MAYOR TOM HENRY READS PROCLAMATION FOR (260)DAY & COUNCILWOMAN MICHELLE CHAMBERS KICKSOFF (260)DAY WEEKEND 2022.

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2022, 11 AM

WHERE: THE FORT WAYNE MUSEUM OF ART, 311 E. MAIN STREET

FYI: AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS: MAYOR HENRY; MAYORS FROM OTHER COMMUNITIES IN THE (260); COUNCILWOMAN MICHELLE CHAMBERS; BUSINESSES PARTICIPATING IN (260)DAY WEEKEND 2022; HUB260 PUBLISHING DIRECTOR SARA FIEDELHOLTZ

HUB260 is spearheading (260)DAY WEEKEND 2022 – an ode to our beloved region. This effort has received tremendous support from the public and private sectors throughout the (260) area.

“Through our partners, (260)DAY WEEKEND has garnered incredible buy-in from the region’s retailers, restaurants, businesses, organizations and city officials. We have a large variety of specials, deals & discounts. We also have lots of fun free opportunities for people to show they are (260) PROUD,” said Fiedelholtz. “Our goal is to make February 6th (2.6.XX) the annual pride fest for the (260).”

The 2.2.22 issue of HUB260…the ULTIMATE friend with benefits! will feature a comprehensive list of the (260)DAY WEEKEND 2022 deals, special and discounts. With an expanded print-run, the publication will have expansive distribution throughout the (260)area. (260)DAY WEEKEND will also receive comprehensive coverage on HUB260.com, in the