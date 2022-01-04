ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s blood bank donations are at a 10-year low

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say Minnesota’s blood bank donations are at a 10-year low.

Red Cross spokeswoman Tonia Teasley says many people are not donating because they are worried about their own health during the coronavirus pandemic. Teasley says across the region blood donations are down 10 percent.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar hosted a virtual roundtable discussion on the issue Monday with several blood bank officials. Blood donations have been down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and that’s exacerbated by the new year.

“Compounding that, we’re heading into a time of the year when blood donations tend to drop off anyway right after the holidays when it’s cold in our part of the country,” Klobuchar said.

Dr. Jed Gorlin of Memorial Blood Centers noted that car accidents and violence are also factors in the recent shortage, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

“We have had more penetrating trauma, gun shot wounds and knife wounds, as of the end of August than we did in all of 2019,” Gorlin said. “So, sadly this is not just a problem of decreased donations. This is also increased usage.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Minnesota gives key approval for sale of ND coal plant

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota regulators on Thursday approved the transfer of a key permit necessary for a financially troubled coal-fired power plant in North Dakota to be sold to a Bismarck-based marketer of wholesale electricity. Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission voted 5-0 to transfer the permit associated with the power...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Health
The Associated Press

Oregon reports another record of daily COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the fourth consecutive day Oregon has shattered previous high marks of daily COVID-19 cases, with health officials reporting 7,615 new cases on Thursday. Prior to the first confirmed omicron variant cases being reported in Oregon in mid-December, the state’s record of single day cases...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

More Arkansas schools shift to virtual due to virus spike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — More Arkansas schools announced shifts to virtual classes Thursday as the state continued to see record increases in COVID-19 cases. The North Little Rock School District announced that there would be no on-site instruction, after-school activities or athletic events at its campuses on Friday and Monday. The district joins Little Rock and Pulaski County special school districts in shifting to virtual because of the spike in cases fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
The Associated Press

Chemical company cited after exposure killed 2 workers

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A chemical manufacturing company faces more than $230,000 in fines after a federal investigation found exposure to toxic chemicals led to the deaths of two employees and sickened another last summer. Daikin America exposed three chemical operators to fluorocarbon and other hazardous chemicals that led...
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#Blood Bank#Traffic Accident#Ap#Red Cross#Memorial Blood Centers
The Associated Press

Report: Steve Stricker recovering from heart inflammation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is recovering from a health scare that featured a soaring white blood cell count and inflammation around his heart, which hospitalized him for two weeks and caused him to lose 25 pounds. “I’m lucky,” Stricker told Wisconsin.Golf in a lengthy...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

711K+
Followers
370K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy