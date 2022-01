When you plunk a bottle of cabernet sauvignon down on the table, most people expect to be served a juicy ribeye, stewed ragu, or hearty burger. But while it might seem like law, there’s really no requirement or dictum that one must always pair up the most robust red wines with meat. On the contrary: it can be even more thrilling to offer a partnership with vegetables (or even something sweet).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO