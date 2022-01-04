ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

NC trooper dies after own brother responds to traffic stop, hits trooper and detained driver

By Nexstar Media Wire, Patrick Zarcone
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLyw3_0dcOBjo000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0BrX_0dcOBjo000
Trooper John S. Horton (Photo: NC State Highway Patrol)

MOORESBORO, N.C. ( WNCN ) – A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was killed by his own brother in a collision during a traffic stop in Rutherford County on Monday night, authorities said.

Several Alabama school districts release COVID guidelines heading into new semester

According to Sgt. Chris Knox with the NCSHP, Trooper James N. Horton was heading to assist with a traffic stop conducted by his brother, Trooper John S. Horton, at approximately 8:58 p.m. when the incident occurred.

While nearing the scene of the traffic stop, James Horton lost control of his vehicle and slammed into his brother’s patrol vehicle and then hit his brother and the driver who had been stopped as they stood on the side of the road, Knox said.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. John Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was taken to a hospital in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he later died, said Knox.

James Horton was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and has since been released.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal collision. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is also assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresboro, NC
County
Rutherford County, NC
State
Alabama State
Mooresboro, NC
Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Knox
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Calera man

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who has dealt with a “recent history of strokes.” David Sean Holdorf, 57, was last seen Wednesday in the 800 block of Highway 89 in lot 3C around 7 p.m. He was wearing a blue jacket, […]
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman accused of embezzling company

UPDATE: Correction issued at 5:05 p.m. HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Cottonwood woman charged with 36 counts of forgery has a bond of more than $300,000. The amount the suspect, Julie Forehand, 42, allegedly forged from Cottonwood-based company Allied Fences Co is unknown at this time. WDHN spoke to a source at Allied Fences […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Covid#Sgt#Ncshp#Trooper James N Horton#The State Highway Patrol
CBS 42

24-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man died hours after being shot in the Central Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 24-year-old Leeco Demon Whittington, Jr. was found shot at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 10 block of South Park Road. Whittington was taken to UAB hospital, where he died […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 42

Firefighter injured while working Birmingham apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service battled an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. According to BFRS Chief Jackie Hicks, the fire occurred at the Panorama East Apartments located in the 3000 block of Panorama Terrace. Firefighters at the time reported that there were some residents who had been trapped in the back […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy