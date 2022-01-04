Apple introduces a new feature called ‘Digital Legacy’

LAS VEGAS - Jan.4 – Formlabs, the leading 3D printing company, announced today at CES 2022 the launch of the Form 3+ and Form 3B+ printers, their fastest 3D printers to date, available and shipping globally today. These printers are the result of three years of work vastly improving their trademarked Low Force Stereolithography technology that was first introduced in 2019 with the Form 3 and Form 3B, which quickly became the best selling professional SLA 3D printers on the market. These new iterations feature enhanced hardware components and software updates that significantly improve print speed, print quality, support removal, and provide an overall better user experience.
