ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple introduces a new feature called ‘Digital Legacy’

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is interesting! Have you ever thought of who you would want handling your personal belongings after...

991kggi.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Obsolete Gadgets We Used to Be Obsessed With

The thought of the smartphone being cutting-edge technology may make teenagers laugh, but there was a time when people didn’t have everything available at the touch of a button. Long-distance communication was unheard of, and listening to music on the go was a novel concept. Most of the technologies we use today have completely taken […]
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Legacy#Safari
techgig.com

Launch soon: Apple AirPods Pro 2 to get these new features!

The second-generation AirPods Pro , likely to be launched later this year, may support lossless audio support and a charging case that makes a sound to help you find it. Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC), according to popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, Kuo detailed new AirPods...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Phone Arena

Apple may replace Apple Watch's Digital Crown with an optical sensor

A new patent from Apple reveals that the Apple Watch's Digital Crown may soon be replaced with an optical sensor. As reported by Patently Apple, the possible optical sensor will use gestures as a way to control the Apple Watch, thus replacing the current Digital Crown. The optical sensor may also measure heart rate, blood oxygen level, blood pressure, and other biometric data.
ELECTRONICS
iclarified.com

Apple AirPods Pro 2 to Feature New Design, Lossless Support, More [Report]

Apple's next generation AirPods Pro will feature a new design, lossless support, and a charging case that can emit a sound, reports analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. We expect Apple to launch AirPods Pro 2 in 4Q22 with new selling points, including a new form factor design, support for Apple Lossless (ALAC) format, and a charging case that can emit a sound for users to track. We are optimistic about the demand for AirPods Pro 2 and estimate shipments will reach 18–20mn units in 2022.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

On January 10, Apple Fitness+ will introduce more new ways to inspire people

On January 10, Apple Fitness+ will introduce Collections, a series of specially selected exercises and meditations from the Fitness+ library, to motivate the Apple Fitness+ users in their next workout. Collections will also provide Apple Fitness+ customers with a suggested plan to help them make intentional training choices throughout the day.
YOGA
player.one

The Fermi Paradox: Mars Update 0.64 Introduces New Content and Features

The Fermi Paradox is a sci-fi strategy game where your decisions can ultimately affect entire civilizations. A new patch called the “Mars Update” introduces new content, including three new Species and Second Chance Evolution, among many others. New Content. Three new species from the Ross System are added...
VIDEO GAMES
telecoms.com

Samsung focuses on digital features to differentiate its tellies

Samsung has unveiled its 2022 range of TVs ahead of CES, loaded with an array of smart technologies that provide NFT trading and onboard cloud gaming. Samsung boasts that the new Micro LED, Neo QLED and ‘Lifestyle’ TVs have ‘next generation’ picture quality. The latest incremental hardware upgrades have been thrown into the stew in order to achieve this – 20-bit greyscale depth, advanced contrast mapping, over 1 million steps of brightness and colour levels, and a 99.99% screen-to-body ratio, to name a few.
ELECTRONICS
sme.org

Formlabs Introduces New Printers

LAS VEGAS - Jan.4 – Formlabs, the leading 3D printing company, announced today at CES 2022 the launch of the Form 3+ and Form 3B+ printers, their fastest 3D printers to date, available and shipping globally today. These printers are the result of three years of work vastly improving their trademarked Low Force Stereolithography technology that was first introduced in 2019 with the Form 3 and Form 3B, which quickly became the best selling professional SLA 3D printers on the market. These new iterations feature enhanced hardware components and software updates that significantly improve print speed, print quality, support removal, and provide an overall better user experience.
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

Apple Fitness+ Introducing New ‘Time to Run’ And ‘Collections’

Apple Fitness+ is set to introduce two new features starting January 10 – ‘Time to Run’ and ‘Collections.’ A new season of ‘Time to Walk’ will also become available to subscribers that same day. ‘Time to Run’ Coming to Apple Fitness+. Was...
YOGA
Pocket-lint.com

Tinder may introduce Swipe Party feature

(Pocket-lint) - Tinder might be cooking up a new way to enjoy its swipe-based dating app with friends, according to a new leak. As spotted by Dutch website GratisDatingTips, a new mode called Swipe Party might be incoming. What is Tinder and how does it work?. It found lines of...
CELL PHONES
Macworld

Apple Fitness+ gains new features for 2022

If your New Year’s resolution was to get more exercise, then the new Apple Fitness+ features announced on Friday will arrive right on time. Starting on January 10, two new features will be available: Collections and Time to Run. Apple is also releasing the third iteration of its Time to Walk series.
YOGA
gizmochina.com

OnePlus Nord 2 gets new update with fix for missing call recording feature in India

The OnePlus Nord 2 received the December security update last week with a number of bug fixes — but also a new bug. Multiple device owners took to the forums that the A.15 update killed the call recording functionality on the Google Phone app in India. Considering the feature has always been available, the purported removal looked rather peculiar.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy