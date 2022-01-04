Rare demo of Super Mario Bros. discovered at Strong Museum

Everyone loves a good Super Smash Bros trailer. They fill us with anticipation for whatever exciting new thing Masahiro Sakurai and his team have cooked up for the game, as well as an endless amount of hype for the introduction of unexpected characters like Joker or Sephiroth. However, while many fans can appreciate the excellent directing of these trailers and how they maximize the suspense of a fun reveal, what often flies under the radar is how the trailers form overarching narratives. Sakurai and his team not only created fun individual trailers for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, but they also hid some deeper story threads that it would take the entire picture to see — whether that’s teasing the World of Light mode in the reveal trailer for the game, or hearkening back to the original Super Smash Bros. and how it established the characters being toy figurines.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO