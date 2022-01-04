ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Abilene school board says goodbye to Kyle Becker

By Ed Boice Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 2 days ago

Recently, Kyle Becker, president of the Abilene School District’s Board of Education and a select few came together for a private dinner last night to celebrate Becker’s time as a member of the board. Becker lost the Nov. 2 election to Megan Armstrong by a single vote.

“It’s bittersweet,” Becker said. “We got a good group of board members and administration. We’ve done a lot of good things in the last four years. So I’m proud of those, but also excited to see where they’ll go from here.”

Becker will end with four years on the board. When he is officially off the board, Becker said he’ll delegate his time to be with his three sons.

“I’ll still be involved,” he said. “If the board needs anything, I’m more than willing to come in and serve on any type of committees and task forces they’ve got. I’ll still be active in our community.”

