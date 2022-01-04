AI Healthcare Stock News: GBT (OTCPK: $GTCH) is Developing a Mobile Application for its AI Based Healthcare Advisory System

Document shares the fundamentals and current challenges facing the use of AI in healthcare and offers guidance and predictions for its future use. The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, released Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare. Drafted by the Health Information Management Working Group, the report provides an overview of the ways in which AI and machine learning (ML) can be used to bring about major transformations in healthcare while addressing the challenges their use presents, and offering guidance for how to best incorporate them into healthcare systems now and in the future.

