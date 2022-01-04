ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

AI Healthcare Stock News: GBT (OTCPK: $GTCH) is Developing a Mobile Application for its AI Based Healthcare Advisory System

By Editor's Picks
investorideas.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO - January 4, 2022 (Investorideas.com Newswire) GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company") is now developing a mobile application for its AI empowered healthcare advisory system. The mobile application will be working with a back-end infrastructure, enabling an efficient and user-friendly interface. The mobile...

www.investorideas.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedCity News

Healthcare has evolved with the adoption of AI, and so should our ethical playbook

It is no longer a question of if artificial intelligence (AI) will play a role in healthcare delivery and diagnostics. Instead, the question is how the technology can ethically be deployed to fill this role, and what guidelines should be put in place today, to support upstream thinking around challenges that will arise tomorrow.
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Tele-Consultation Services Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Technology, Deployment Type, Applications Forecasts To 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Healthcare Tele-Consultation Services Market – Global Research Report 2021-2028". Healthcare tele-consultation services refers to virtual consultation with doctors instead of a physical visit to the hospital or the physician's office. The Healthcare Tele-Consultation Services market record additionally contains an exhaustive and...
MARKETS
Beta News

Wearables, telehealth and AI -- healthcare tech predictions for 2022

Technology has had an impact on most areas of our lives. In the healthcare sector the pandemic has seen a rise in the use of remote consultations and more. In the next year experts expect this to continue along with trends towards AI, wearables and more. Daniel Kivatinos, co-president and...
ELECTRONICS
healthcareittoday.com

Healthcare Leaders Trusting AI To Improve Outcomes and Support Day-to-Day Work

A new survey has concluded healthcare leaders are growing more convinced that AI can improve care outcomes, reduce costs and meet health equity goals — though generating near-term ROI from AI use still seems to be in question. The study, the Optum Survey on Artificial Intelligence in Health Care,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Mobile Device#Ai Healthcare Stock News#Otcpk#Investorideas Com#Gbt Technologies Inc#The Company#Nlp#Cdc#Ncbi#Api#Ios
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Analysis By Future Patterns, Geography and Impacts on Development 2022-2030

The report on Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market is derived from excessive research, carried out through a group of industry professionals. This report covers, in brief, the goods or offerings withinside the market and their application. This file additionally offers data on the technological improvements taking region in the Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Software market, supporting the market providers to grow their enterprise productivity and operational efficiency.
SOFTWARE
International Business Times

TTcare: Revolutionary AI-Based Solution For Pets' Total Healthcare Needs

AI FOR PET is set to launch a pet healthcare app at the CES 2022. Dubbed TTcare, the app is a CES 2022 Innovation Award honoree. TTcare highlights promising innovations in animal healthcare. Technological breakthroughs like artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT), while sounding complex to many,...
PETS
healthleadersmedia.com

Survey Finds Healthcare Execs Bullish on AI

Optum's fourth annual survey on artificial intelligence in healthcare finds that nearly every executive either has an AI strategy or is planning one, and almost half are already using AI technology. — A new survey from health insurer Optum finds that almost half of healthcare executive respondents are using artificial intelligence, while roughly 85% say they have a strategy in place.
HEALTH
everythingrf.com

GBT Developing Cognitive Cybersecurity Technology to Secure its RF Based Motion Detection System

GBT Technologies is working to secure its Apollo, an RF-based motion detection system. The Apollo system uses AI technology to control radio waves transmissions and analyze the reflected information to construct 3D cinematic media in real-time. Apollo transmits and receives data using radio waves, operating within low frequencies RF Spectrum. The security system is targeted to prevent intruders from listening to Apollo’s RF traffic, stealing data, or blocking its operation. Another topic of concern is the ability to replace data with bogus information by jamming it.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Analysis By Future Patterns, Geography and Impacts on Development 2022-2030

The report on Global Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is derived from excessive research, carried out through a group of industry professionals. This report covers, in brief, the goods or offerings withinside the market and their application. This file additionally offers data on the technological improvements taking region in the Global Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, supporting the market providers to grow their enterprise productivity and operational efficiency.
MARKETS
aithority.com

GBT Is Developing A Mobile Application For Its AI Based Healthcare Advisory System

Enabling API connection with healthcare providers telemedicine platforms and enhancing overall user’s experience. GBT Technologies Inc. is now developing a mobile application for its AI empowered healthcare advisory system. The mobile application will be working with a back-end infrastructure, enabling an efficient and user-friendly interface. The mobile application will...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Thailand's AIS Showcases Autonomous Mobile Robot with its 5G Private Network

Thailand's AIS 5G Business has launched services and solutions ready for 5G network deployment to serve and connect with the industrial sectors, including manufacturing. The Operator has teamed up with a range of partners in both government and private sectors, powering 5G private network technological know- how to enhance competitiveness in every manufacturing processes. The latest collaboration is with Thai Automation and Robotics Association (TARA), to help promote Thai Automation System Integrators (ASI) as supply side with the development of 5G Network Solutions and platforms. The aim is to provide technological know-how to Thai industrial sectors in order to be able to compete with foreign technology, and to deliver Industry 4.0 solutions in Thailand.
TECHNOLOGY
investorideas.com

Breaking Cleantech Stock News: dynaCERT (TSX: $DYA.TO) (OTCQX: $DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) Announces the Resignation of a Director; @dynaCERT

TORONTO - January 6, 2022 (Investorideas.com Newswire) dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Robert Maier from the Board of Directors of the Company received today, January 5, 2022. dynaCERT thanks Mr. Maier for his dedicated years of service on the Board of Directors.
STOCKS
aithority.com

Cloud Security Alliance Releases Guidance On Use Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Healthcare

Document shares the fundamentals and current challenges facing the use of AI in healthcare and offers guidance and predictions for its future use. The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, released Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare. Drafted by the Health Information Management Working Group, the report provides an overview of the ways in which AI and machine learning (ML) can be used to bring about major transformations in healthcare while addressing the challenges their use presents, and offering guidance for how to best incorporate them into healthcare systems now and in the future.
SOFTWARE
healthitsecurity.com

CSA Guidance Addresses Security, Privacy Risks of AI in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence in healthcare has the ability to improve cancer detection, process large amounts of data, and enhance care coordination. However, there are still significant regulatory gaps when it comes to the privacy and security of AI. In addition to security and privacy risks, healthcare organizations must consider legal and...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Roche, Microsoft Partner Improve Healthcare using AI and Cloud Technology

Roche and Microsoft, global leaders in the health and technology sectors, respectively, have signed a MoU to to improve healthcare outcomes for patients using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology. Through this strategic collaboration, Roche and Microsoft will join forces to explore technology and third-party AI solutions...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Bosch, Highmark partnership unveils AI audio for healthcare

Bosch and Highmark Health are partnering for a research collaboration that will explore the use of sensor technology to capture audio to detect pediatric pulmonary conditions such as asthma. In a Jan. 5 news release, the companies said they will use high-fidelity microphones coupled with AI and machine learning for...
ELECTRONICS
fresnoalliance.com

Omicron and a Collapsed Healthcare System

Almost two years after the Covid-19 pandemic started, 270 million people have been infected with the virus and 5.3 million have died worldwide. Cases in the United States exceed 50 million, while more than 800,000 Americans have lost their lives. As the planet grapples with the deadly Delta variant, new challenges appear with the arrival of Omicron, an even more contagious strain for which the level of protection that vaccines provide is still unknown.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy