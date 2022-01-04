Marine City boys basketball torches Algonac, 71-36, with offensive firepower

MARINE CITY — There were no fireworks three days after New Year's Eve. Instead, the firepower of Marine City's boys basketball team was on display.

The Mariners lit up Algonac, 71-36, at home on Monday night. Scott Kretzschmar posted a game-high 16 points and was one of four Marine City players in double figures. Greg Folse led the Muskrats with 11 points.

"I think we played as a team today," Kretzschmar said. "That was the biggest thing. We just want to win. So we're going out and play our hardest."

The Mariners jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Wyatt Walker (15 points) scored a layup after the opening tip was deflected into his hands. He drew a shooting foul on the next possession and split the pair of free throws. Kaden Chapman (12 points) added a layup and Nolan Distelrath made two foul shots.

"After that, though, we hit a wall," Marine City coach Scott Hand said. "We missed a couple bunnies and (Algonac) is a good squad. They apply pressure throughout the whole game."

The Muskrats closed the first quarter on a 5-0 run. Roman Gieraga (eight points) grabbed an offensive board and hit a short jumper. Nick Evanoff added a free throw and Folse followed with a putback.

That clipped Marine City's lead to 10-7 entering the second. But a slow start to the period doomed Algonac, as the Mariners opened on a 9-0 tear and regained control.

"I think once our press started to kick in, and we got active, then we started to get more comfortable," Hand said.

The Mariners' confidence only seemed to grow. They scored the first 13 points of the third quarter. Kretzschmar, who made four 3-pointers in the game, capped the surge with back-to-back triples.

"He's a natural-born leader," Hand said. "He leads on the football team, he's a captain out there. And here, once he buckles down and his shot starts to fall, look out. He's consistent. But when he gets hot, he's hot. There's no stopping him."

And there was no stopping the Mariners.

"It's a big confidence-booster for our team," Kretzschmar said. "We're gonna keep rolling on to (Madison Heights) Madison Friday and try to keep the momentum going."

Tipoff for that game from Marine City is at 7 p.m. Algonac will welcome North Branch at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Armada 57, Madison Heights Lamphere 45

Andrew Sniesak led all scorers with 21 points as the Tigers beat the Rams. Easton Vyt added 10 points while Camden Khon and Wyatt Waskin each had seven.

Armada, which improved to 3-2, will host Almont at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Farmington 46, Port Huron 35

Despite a game-high 17 points from Conner Rosenau, the Bigs Reds fell to the Falcons on the road. Nate Oriel and Aron Smith both chipped in five points.

Port Huron dropped to 1-4 and will look to regroup when it hosts Clinton Township Clintondale at 7 p.m. on Friday.

