Stefanie Schwartz, Former Viacom Digital Studios Chief, Joins Jellysmack in Senior Role

Viacom veteran Stefanie Schwartz , who previously led Viacom Digital Studios, is joining Jellysmack as the creator-centric video distributor’s global head of platform partnerships.

In the new role, Schwartz will lead Jellysmack’s partnerships with social networks and video platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Amazon’s Twitch. She also will lead the company’s efforts to ink deals with new partners.

Schwartz reports to Sean Atkins, another Viacom alum who joined Jellysmack as president last fall.

Most recently Schwartz was EVP and general manager of Viacom Digital Studios , the ViacomCBS division that creates original content for social platforms, before leaving the company in March 2021. In December 2020, Viacom Digital Studios was dissolved as a standalone division and the VDS teams were integrated with ViacomCBS’s individual brands.

Schwartz spent more than two decades at Viacom in various roles at brands including MTV, Comedy Central, BET and Nickelodeon.

“Stefanie joins us at a pivotal moment as we expand our creator offerings to new platforms and scale different areas of the business,” Atkins said in a statement. “Stefanie is a visionary leader in the creator economy and her expertise will help us further develop these premier partnerships and expand our footprint and revenue globally.”

Schwartz commented, “Jellysmack is a pioneer in the creator economy and its powerful technology is unrivaled in the industry. I’m thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time for the company. I look forward to deepening our relationships with our platform partners to develop new solutions for Jellysmack and our creators around the world.”

Jellysmack optimizes and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. The company was co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban and Swann Maizil. Its roster of 400-plus clients includes Like Nastya, MrBeast, PewDiePie, Bailey Sarian, Brad Mondo, Karina Garcia, Derek Deso and Patrick Starrr. Last year, Jellysmack closed a nine-figure Series C round from Japan’s SoftBank that gave it a valuation of more than $1 billion.