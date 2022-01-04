ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stefanie Schwartz, Former Viacom Digital Studios Chief, Joins Jellysmack in Senior Role

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Viacom veteran Stefanie Schwartz , who previously led Viacom Digital Studios, is joining Jellysmack as the creator-centric video distributor’s global head of platform partnerships.

In the new role, Schwartz will lead Jellysmack’s partnerships with social networks and video platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Amazon’s Twitch. She also will lead the company’s efforts to ink deals with new partners.

Schwartz reports to Sean Atkins, another Viacom alum who joined Jellysmack as president last fall.

Most recently Schwartz was EVP and general manager of Viacom Digital Studios , the ViacomCBS division that creates original content for social platforms, before leaving the company in March 2021. In December 2020, Viacom Digital Studios was dissolved as a standalone division and the VDS teams were integrated with ViacomCBS’s individual brands.

Schwartz spent more than two decades at Viacom in various roles at brands including MTV, Comedy Central, BET and Nickelodeon.

“Stefanie joins us at a pivotal moment as we expand our creator offerings to new platforms and scale different areas of the business,” Atkins said in a statement. “Stefanie is a visionary leader in the creator economy and her expertise will help us further develop these premier partnerships and expand our footprint and revenue globally.”

Schwartz commented, “Jellysmack is a pioneer in the creator economy and its powerful technology is unrivaled in the industry. I’m thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time for the company. I look forward to deepening our relationships with our platform partners to develop new solutions for Jellysmack and our creators around the world.”

Jellysmack optimizes and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. The company was co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban and Swann Maizil. Its roster of 400-plus clients includes Like Nastya, MrBeast, PewDiePie, Bailey Sarian, Brad Mondo, Karina Garcia, Derek Deso and Patrick Starrr. Last year, Jellysmack closed a nine-figure Series C round from Japan’s SoftBank that gave it a valuation of more than $1 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

WarnerMedia Taps Comscore, iSpot.TV and VideoAmp in Audience-Measurement Bid

WarnerMedia is the latest traditional media company to put together a non-traditional way to measure video audiences. The owner of CNN, TNT and HBO said it has tapped Comscore, iSpot.TV and VideoAmp to help build a new suite of technologies that will help count viewers across linear, digital and connected television. In doing so, the company is the latest in a small parade of media outlets working to propose alternatives to Nielsen, the measurement company whose TV ratings have long been the bedrock of deals for advertising support for TV shows. WarnerMedia said in November it was planning such a move.  “I...
TV SHOWS
Variety

CW Chief Mark Pedowitz Addresses Staff as ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia Explore Sale to Nexstar

The CW Network’s chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz assured the staff at the younger-skewing network Thursday that it’s “too early to speculate what might happen” as joint-parent companies ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia explore a sale of the broadcast channel to Nexstar Media Group. “So, what does this mean for us right now?” Pedowitz wrote in a memo to staff. “It means we must continue to do what we do best, make The CW as successful and vibrant as we have always done. We have a lot of work ahead of us — with more original programming than ever, this season’s expansion to...
BUSINESS
Variety

Nexstar Media Group in Negotiations to Acquire Stake in the CW Network

Nexstar Media Group is in negotations with ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia to acquire a sizable stake in the CW Network, the broadcast network born in 2006 out of the union of the WB and UPN. A representative for Nexstar declined to comment. CBS and WarnerMedia could not immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday. News of the talks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.  Nexstar, based in Irving, Texas, is the nation’s largest owner of TV stations and the core affiliate group for the CW in major markets such as New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Nexstar’s pursuit of CW is...
BUSINESS
spoilertv.com

WarnerMedia and Viacom CBS looking to sell The CW

AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS Inc. are exploring a possible sale of a significant stake or all of the CW Network, which they jointly own, according to people familiar with the matter. Among the suitors is Nexstar Media Group Inc.,the nation’s biggest broadcaster and a large owner of affiliates...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karina Garcia
Person
Brad Mondo
Deadline

Tim Story Inks First-Look TV Deal With eOne, Taps Lynn Barrie As Head Of TV For The Story Company

EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment One has entered a first-look television deal with top film and TV director-producer Tim Story (Ride Along, Think Like a Man franchises) and his The Story Company production company. Through the deal, Story will develop television series for broadcast, cable and streaming. He has hired former Freeform head of development Lynn Barrie to serve as The Story Company’s Head of Television and oversee the pact with eOne. “Tim is a remarkably talented director and producer who has created some of Hollywood’s most beloved films,” said Michael Lombardo, eOne’s President of Global Television. “We’re delighted to be partnering with him as...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Brian Morewitz & Melanie Frankel Named Heads Of Creative For Kapital Entertainment As Aaron Kaplan’s Company Bulks Up With Hires & Promotions

EXCLUSIVE: Former ABC head of drama Brian Morewitz and former ABC Signature head of comedy Melanie Frankel have joined Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment as Heads Of Creative. Morewitz and Frankel will both run the creative and work across comedy and drama, spearheading projects from inception through on-air run as executive producers. The duo will lead Kapital’s development team, which includes the company’s creative executives Jessie Abbott and Kevin Marco — both of whom have been promoted to VP — as well as Evan Terrell who has joined Kapital as creative executive. Additionally, Kapital has brought in Matt Conner as VP of Production,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Comscore Vies With Nielsen With Launch of New Cross-Screen Measurement Effort

Comscore, a longtime rival to Nielsen in the business of measuring media audiences, is vowing to keep pace as advertisers seek new ways of counting viewers who watch their favorite shows in a dizzying array of new formats. Comscore said it would launch “Comscore Everywhere,” a measurement product that aims to count unduplicated audiences across various media and screens. The company, which expects to add new phases to the product throughout 2022, does so as Nielsen is working on a similar initiative, all part of a large-scale move by the media and advertising industries to use new technology to tabulate audience...
BUSINESS
Variety

Former ABC Scheduling Head Andy Kubitz Heads to Netflix in New Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Former ABC executive Andy Kubitz is going to Netflix in a newly created role, Variety has learned exclusively. Kubitz will join the streamer later this month as the content finance director of programming and launch analytics. In that role, he will lead a team that develops tools and strategies to monitor and advise on content investment and programming strategy based on both internal and competitive insights. Kubitz was most recently executive vice president of programming strategy at ABC Entertainment, a role he held for eight years beginning in 2012. He oversaw daytime, primetime, and late-night program planning and scheduling, as well as film...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viacom Digital Studios#Tiktok#Evp#Viacomcbs#Vds#Mtv#Comedy Central
Variety

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs Media Venture Will Be Named Candle, Company Confirms Westbrook Deal

The new media venture run by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs finally has a name. It has been christened Candle Media, the pair announced on Tuesday while confirming their deal to buy a minority stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc. The Smiths’ company produced the Oscar-contender “King Richard,” the Netflix hit “Cobra Kai” and the Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.” Sources say that Candle spent $60 million for a stake that gives them just over 10% of the company. That values Westbrook at roughly $600 million. In a statement, Mayer and Staggs praised Westbrook...
BUSINESS
Variety

WME Signs Tech Power Couple Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy (EXCLUSIVE)

Notable tech players and entrepreneurs Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy have signed with WME. Along with deep resumes listing companies like Facebook and Twitter, Krishnan and Ramamurthy gained popularity over the pandemic as the hosts of the Clubhouse audio series “The Good Time Show” — where moguls like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are known to drop in for chats. The talent agency will work with the married executives in areas including film and television development, as well as publishing and podcasting projects.  Krishnan is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, investing across consumer and crypto startups. He leads the firm’s stake in...
BUSINESS
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Meet Kendra Desrosiers: Advocating for Underrepresented Creators in New Senior Role at Twitch

Source: (www.blackenterprise.com) – by Atiya Jordan – According to The Hollywood Reporter, Twitch recently announced that Kendra Desrosiers, a former marketing executive at Facebook and YouTube, has been appointed senior director, Global Head of Strategic Programs and Culture, to support and empower underrepresented creators. An early adopter of...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

Former WWE exec Klaudia Bermudez-Key joins MGM in senior Lat Am role

LA-based Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) has appointed former WWE executive Klaudia Bermudez-Key to the role of senior VP of international TV distribution, Latin America and US Hispanic. Bermudez-Key will be tasked with managing the company’s sales and distribution strategy across the Lat Am region and the US Hispanic market, including Puerto Rico....
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Variety

Variety Expands TV Editorial Staff With Three New Hires

Variety has expanded its television editorial staff with three new hires. Emily Longeretta, formerly senior entertainment editor for Us Weekly, has joined Variety’s Focus department as senior TV features editor, overseeing TV-related features and the 10 to Watch franchise, Impact lists and other franchises. She will work closely with senior editor, TV awards, and deputy TV editor Michael Schneider and other editors in steering TV features and awards season coverage. She will be based in Los Angeles. Jennifer Maas, formerly a TV reporter for The Wrap, has signed on as a TV business writer, based in New York. Maas will cover television...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

BBC Names Former NBC News Executive Deborah Turness as CEO of News and Current Affairs

The BBC has appointed ITN chief executive Deborah Turness as its CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs. Turness, who effectively takes on one of the most high-profile news roles in the U.K., takes over from Fran Unsworth following what the BBC has described as a “competitive” recruitment process. The latter 40-year BBC veteran revealed in September that she would be stepping down at the end of January. A trailblazer in the world of news, Turness served as the first president of NBC News International, the global arm of the U.S. broadcaster’s news division, where she was responsible for overseeing its operations...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Masked Singer U.K.’ Producer Argonon Group Unveils Company Rebrand, Growth Strategy

Argonon Group, the parent company behind “The Masked Singer U.K.” has unveiled a company re-brand and new strategy for growth. With offices in London, LA, New York, Glasgow and Liverpool, Argonon owns Scottish indie production company Bandicoot, which makes the U.K. version of “The Masked Singer” as well as “The Masked Dancer.” The company celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2021. Argonon’s revamped logo, which is accompanied by the new strapline “The world watches,” features the company’s name in stripped-back font with the central “o” enlarged or replaced by the image of an eye. It was first broadcast on Jan. 1 during “The Masked...
BUSINESS
Variety

Streaming Into 2022: Key Battle Lines

Disney Plus racked up more than 118 million paying customers in its first two years. HBO and HBO Max swelled to 73.8 million worldwide as of the end of 2021, beating WarnerMedia’s forecast. Netflix now boasts more than 216 million worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic helped lift all boats in the streaming seas. But now the tide isn’t rising nearly as fast: Subscriber numbers are plateauing in mature markets like the U.S. as the streaming wars enter a phase with more gritty hand-to-hand combat. “In 2022, churn is the big story,” says Paul Pastor, founder and chief business officer at Firstlight Media, a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

BuzzFeed Names Complex’s Christian Baesler as COO

BuzzFeed has tapped Christian Baesler, the CEO of Complex Networks, to become the newly public company’s chief operating officer. Baesler, based in New York, will still remain CEO of Complex Networks as he joins BuzzFeed’s executive team, reporting up to BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti. Prior to leading Complex, Baesler spent a decade at Bauer Media Group, rising in the ranks to oversee the company’s digital business in the U.S. and U.K. “I’m thrilled to bring Christian’s strong track record of leadership and results to our whole business and to my leadership team at such a pivotal and exciting time for the company,” Peretti...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Lululemon names Twitch exec Mike Aragon CEO of Mirror

“Mike Aragon has an impressive track record of building successful brands by connecting people and building communities through digital content and experiences,” Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said in a release tied to the news. “He is the ideal leader to chart the path forward for MIRROR as we engage with the more than 10 million lululemon guests who live the sweat life.”
BUSINESS
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Joie Manda’s Encore Recordings Names Tawny Thompson and Mimi Camara to Senior Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

Some six weeks after announcing the launch of Encore Recordings, industry veteran Joie Manda continues to staff up his full service music company with key hires. Joining former Spotify executive Ned Monahan, who serves as GM, and label manager Diana Chung at the Beverly Hills-based Encore are Mimi Camara (senior VP of business and legal affairs, pictured at right) and Tawny Thompson (controller and VP of Finance, pictured at left). Camara is an alum of Warner Music Group (WMG), where she held roles at Atlantic Records and Warner Records and worked on matters concerning label acts Cardi B, Saweetie, NLE Choppa...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

43K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy