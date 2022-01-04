ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Did you feel it? 2.8 earthquake confirmed in Lake County

By fox8webcentral
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IEE6L_0dcO8xqG00

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Some Lake County residents felt their homes shake Tuesday morning due to an earthquake .

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.8 magnitude quake hit near Timberlake — right by Eastlake– at around 8:20 Tuesday morning. Initial reports from the USGS said it was a 2.7.

Drivers stranded for more than 15 hours, stuck in the snow on I-95 in Virginia

FOX 8 received reports from viewers in Lake County cities including Eastlake, Mentor and Willowick; some said they felt their homes shake.

image courtesy of USGS

Lake County has experienced several earthquakes over the past couple years. In June 2019, a 4.2 magnitude quake hit off the coast of Eastlake under Lake Erie.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Multiple Ohio counties reporting snow emergencies

OHIO (WOWK) – Multiple Ohio counties in our region are under snow emergencies. Emergency officials throughout the counties say Jackson and Scioto counties are under a Level 1 Snow Emergency. Gallia, Meigs, Athens, Vinton and Lawrence counties are all under a Level 2 Snow Emergency. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation: A Level 1 […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

How the West Virginia DOH is preparing for upcoming snow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winter weather is on the way, and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has already started treating the roads.   Employees will start their split shifts Wednesday night and have crews out all night around the clock until the snow is cleaned up.  “We’re treating 70 gallons of salt mixture […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Eastlake, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
Virginia State
Lake County, OH
Government
County
Lake County, OH
City
Timberlake, OH
WOWK 13 News

Transportation crews prepare roads for upcoming snowfall

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – With snow headed to the region, crews across the Tri-State are working to make sure roads are as safe as possible. The Ohio Department of Transportation said they are prepared and have a variety of solutions ready for the roads that are utilized for different types of inclement weather. Crews […]
TRAFFIC
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia ski resorts reopen slopes amid cold weather, snow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While the snow is causing complications and cancellations for some, it is allowing West Virginia’s ski resorts to do a reboot of sorts. Snowmakers have been able to take advantage of the natural snow and the cold weather for some that is manmade. Earlier in the week some resorts had to […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Snow on the way for Thursday

UPDATE 11 P.M. TUESDAY – Models are shifting south and east. Less snow near the Ohio River on current models. (WOWK) — Snow is in the forecast for Thursday into early Friday. HOW MUCH SNOW? Our first look at this takes into account that some of the initial snow will melt Thusday afternoon, so even […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Lake Erie#Extreme Weather#Wjw#Usgs#Virginia Fox 8#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Two trapped after car rolls into creek

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – Two people are trapped in a car that rolled into a creek, according to Metro 911 Dispatchers. The incident happened near Limestone and Rocco Road in the Cross Lanes area just before 4 p.m. Emergency crews are headed to the scene. No other information is available at this time.
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

Residents stock up on groceries as snow hits Tri-State area

BOYD COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Snow is hitting our region and many people across the Tri-State are gearing up for the winter weather, and to do that many residents hit the grocery stores. The FoodFair in Ashland is one of many around the Tri-State seeing a rush of shoppers, and workers said they sold twice […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Watching Winter Live – January 5th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – A snowstorm in the Northwest will track across the country bringing snow towards the South; more than four-inches is expected in Nashville! An arctic plunge of air is also set to hit the Midwest and Northeast, but it doesn’t appear it will last long. Behind those systems the long-range outlook quiets […]
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWK 13 News

Winter storm warnings in effect for Thursday and Friday morning

(WOWK) — Slick to hazardous travel is anticipated as Thursday unfolds and the snow is likely to stick around until Friday morning resulting in a winter storm warning for much of the WOWK-TV 13 viewing area. The forecast changes to our snow accumulation outlook are shown below as of 5 p.m. Wednesday: Another way to […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Marshall University will close early due to weather

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall University says that it will close early on Thursday due to inclement weather and deteriorating road conditions. The school will close at 2:00 p.m. The university says that Housing and Residence Life will maintain January 7 move-in hours, but students who are concerned about safely making their scheduled move-in times can reschedule […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 4,947 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 11,793 active* COVID-19 cases statewide. 20 more people have died from COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 5,392. *Active cases of COVID-19 displayed on the dashboard now reflect an active status length of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Cabell County EMS prepares for snow

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Ahead of the biggest snowfall so far this winter season, Cabell County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers were out Wednesday preparing.   Workers were preparing gritters, checking blades, and getting ambulances ready for what might come on Thursday. “Cabell County EMS is getting their trucks, there are four trucks with blades […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Family Care Mobile Unit rolls into Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – State-of-the-art health care on wheels is coming to schools in Kanawha County. Earlier this week the Family Care Mobile Unit rolled into Weimer Elementary School. It is a one-stop-shop place to help families gain easy access to care. Dr. Sarah Buch with the Family Care Unit says it has all of […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy