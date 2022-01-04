ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Delta Announces Nonstop Flights To Indianapolis For Championship

By CW69 News At 10
CBS Atlanta
CBS Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzlYF_0dcO8HD600
December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (CW69 News at 10) — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has added one-time nonstop flights from Birmingham, Huntsville, and Savannah specifically for next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

The University of Georgia and the University of Alabama will battle in the championship game in a rematch of last month’s SEC Championship.

Delta’s one-time nonstop service will fly out of Birmingham, Huntsville, and Savannah to Indianapolis on Saturday, just in time for the weekend fan festivities in Indianapolis. Returning flights are scheduled for Tuesday, the day after the championship game.

“Delta literally has its eye on the ball with this one-time service opportunity for fans wanting to come join the excitement and fun rivalry in Indy that is sure to energize this much-hoped-for rematch of two titan college football teams,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

More than 100,000 fans are expected to head to Indianapolis in advance of the national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For more information about the flights, along with pricing and reservations, visit the Delta website at delta.com .

©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Atlanta

Atlanta-Based Groups Are Sending Help To Kentucky In The Wake Of Devastating Tornadoes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Several local organizations are sending volunteers and supplies to Kentucky to help with disaster relief efforts. Among them are the Red Cross of Georgia and CARE, an international humanitarian aid organization based in Atlanta. They’re hoping to provide a ray of hope for those affected by the recent devastating tornadoes. Red Cross of Georgia Volunteer Ann Burkly headed to Kentucky on Monday afternoon, where the death toll was expected to reach 100. “My heart just went out to them. You immediately want to help. You just think, ‘Wow.’ “I’m just proud to be part of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Atlanta

CBS Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
834
Followers
394
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News

 https://atlanta.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy