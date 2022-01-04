Delta Announces Nonstop Flights To Indianapolis For Championship

December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (CW69 News at 10) — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has added one-time nonstop flights from Birmingham, Huntsville, and Savannah specifically for next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

The University of Georgia and the University of Alabama will battle in the championship game in a rematch of last month’s SEC Championship.

Delta’s one-time nonstop service will fly out of Birmingham, Huntsville, and Savannah to Indianapolis on Saturday, just in time for the weekend fan festivities in Indianapolis. Returning flights are scheduled for Tuesday, the day after the championship game.

“Delta literally has its eye on the ball with this one-time service opportunity for fans wanting to come join the excitement and fun rivalry in Indy that is sure to energize this much-hoped-for rematch of two titan college football teams,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

More than 100,000 fans are expected to head to Indianapolis in advance of the national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For more information about the flights, along with pricing and reservations, visit the Delta website at delta.com .

