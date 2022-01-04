ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team will reveal new name and logo on February 2nd

By Allif Karim
ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – The Washington Football Team are finally in the “homestretch” of their rebranding process, according to a post from Team President Jason Wright on Tuesday morning.

The franchise announced it will reveal it’s new name, and logo on February 2nd, nearly a year and a half after the team dropped the “Redskins” moniker .

“We can’t wait to hit the ground running with our team name and identity on a clear path — one without distracting obstacles, legal or otherwise.” said Team President Jason Wright. “And while we’ve always understood it would be a nearly impossible task to select a name that all of our fans would identify with as their first pick, we are very excited about our final selection, which aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans.”

Wright did confirm the team name will not be the Wolves or Redwolves. The team did explore the two nicknames as an option, but he said a notable challenge would come from trademarks held by other professional teams with the same, or similar name.

“Understanding the weight and importance of our team name, and excitement around other name options — both internally and within our fan base — we didn’t want to risk going down a route that could be dotted with legal hurdles.” Wright said, “The prospect of years of litigation wasn’t something that we wanted you, our fans, to have to bear as you begin to embrace a new brand.”

In a first look, on the team’s ‘Making the Brand’ series, Senior Advisor, and former Super Bowl Champion, Doug Williams, said, “I think these uniforms are off the chain.”

State
Washington State
