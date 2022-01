Happier times — or a sign of trouble? Meghan King reflected on how settled she felt with husband Cuffe Owens just weeks before announcing their split. “We feel like we’ve been married for a million years (thanks to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids) so a two month anniversary staycation was called for,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on December 3. “We sent the kids to stay at grandma and grandpa’s, we got a hotel 3 miles from our house, and I slipped into the pajamas I’ve been waiting to wear for a special occasion.”

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO