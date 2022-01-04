ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC now recommending Pfizer booster shot at 5 months

By Anisa Snipes
FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The CDC announced an update to their recommendation for when people who received the Pfizer vaccine can receive the booster shot. The agency is shortening the interval from six months to five months. We're told this means people can now receive...

