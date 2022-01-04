ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Watch: Abbott Elementary Gets Real About Trying to Get Things Done at Public School

By Allison Keene
Paste Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs our own Amy Amatangelo wrote in our TV Power Rankings a few weeks ago about Abbott Elementary, “The best new network show of the season got a sneak preview after the Live in Front of a Studio Audience broadcast of The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes, and seems poised...

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Abbott Elementary’ Review: Quinta Brunson’s Schoolhouse Sitcom on ABC Is Hilariously Sharp

Aided by the persistent popularity of “The Office,” mockuumentary sitcoms have become a consistent form of televised comedy. With little explanation for why characters sit down and speak directly to the camera, these faux documentaries allow for quick insight, quicker cuts (usually to a joke), and plenty of deadpan humor. In the case of Quinta Brunson’s ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary” it’s part of the political commentary at the center of the show itself. Brunson, the head writer and executive producers, also plays Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher at the eponymous Philadelphia school. Like many young teachers, Janine is idealistic and desperate...
EDUCATION
Syracuse.com

New TV shows to watch: 18 series to get excited about in 2022

Staff, Los Angeles Times (TNS) As the backlog brought on by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic clears — even if the pandemic itself does not — 2022 promises a bumper crop of prominent TV titles. “The Walking Dead” comes to an end, “Game of Thrones” becomes a franchise and “The Lord of the Rings” moves to the small screen. The original “Law & Order” is back for Season 21, the ‘80s Lakers are back for “Winning Time” and Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s tempestuous relationship is back in the spotlight with “Pam & Tommy.”
TV SERIES
ABC News

1st look at Michelle Obama guest starring on 'Black-ish'

"Black-ish" is welcoming a very special guest for its season 8 premiere: Michelle Obama. The former first lady will be playing herself in the episode, which airs Jan. 4. According to the synopsis, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) forces Dre (Anthony Anderson) to attend a fundraiser for When We All Vote so they can "make some new couple friends" and "do their part in increasing participation in each and every election." Obama is the special guest at the event and she accepts an invitation for dinner at their home. Cue the usual Johnson family hijinks.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Randall Einhorn
Person
Tyler James Williams
Parade

Anthony Anderson Opens Up About His Rough-and-Tumble Childhood, TV Controversy and His Surprising Hobby

Anthony Anderson made his acting debut earlier than most. He was just a baby in Compton, Los Angeles, when his mother, Doris, was performing in a community play that needed a baby who could cry on cue. “I actually think my mama was pinching my thighs and my ass to get me to cry,” says Anderson, 51, laughing, “but whatever worked for us!” He’s been hitting his cues ever since as an actor, a television host and the star and executive producer of ABC’s Black-ish, on which Anderson plays Andre “Dre” Johnson, a father of five trying to raise his kids with a strong cultural identity within their predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood. The acclaimed comedy begins its eighth and final season on Jan. 4.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tennessee Tribune

ABC Debuts Show About Famous Black Women

ABC (locally WRKN-2) will debut next week a new show that spotlights vital and important Black women, some well known and others that haven’t gotten their just due. “Women Of The Movement” debuts Jan. 6, and the first subject is a woman whose tragic and horrible loss provided a national boost to the Civil Rights Movement. Mamie Till Mobley’s son Emmett was brutally murdered and tortured in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman. Till Mobley decided to have her son’s casket remain open at his funeral, allowing the world to see first hand the viciousness and brutality of overt racism.
TV & VIDEOS
awardswatch.com

Interview: Robin de Jesús gets real about fear, worth and working with Andrew Garfield on ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’

I’ve been a fan of Robin de Jesús since Camp, nearly 20 years ago. But de Jesús is more than Camp, he’s built a stellar career with work in television, film and of course, theater where he’s a three-time Tony nominee, earning nods as Featured Actor in a Musical twice (2008’s In the Heights and 2010’s La Cage aux Folles) and Featured Actor in a Play for the 2019 revival of The Boys in the Band.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public School#Abbott Elementary#Abc
iheart.com

Matt Walsh gets REAL about gender in new book for kids AND parents

‘Johnny The Walrus’ may be the ‘greatest work of literature I’ve written,’ says Matt Walsh, host of The Matt Walsh Show. But ‘Johnny the Walrus’ — which gets real about gender, kids, and the psychology of children — is a kids’ book that’s really meant for parents...especially when more and more parents subscribe to far-left ideology concerning children & gender. It’s hard to believe we live in a society that needs this story, but unfortunately that’s our current reality; so, you can now pre-order your copy of 'Johnny The Walrus' now on Amazon.com to spread this vital message far and wide…
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Dave Chappelle: Leaked Netflix memo on The Closer tells employees how to discuss the controversy

A memo from Netflix to its recruiters, instructing them on how to discuss the fall-out from Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy The Closer, has been leaked.Netflix and Chappelle have come under heavy criticism since the release of the special, with many labelling it “transphobic”.Chappelle’s comments that he is “team TERF” (which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in particular drew backlash and led to Netflix employees organising a walkout in protest.Netflix boss, Ted Sarandos, defended Chappelle, saying in a message to staff: “We have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”Employees at the streaming giant...
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

In His New Netflix Special, Jim Gaffigan Talks About the Pandemic in a New Way

For the past couple of decades, comedian Jim Gaffigan has effortlessly helmed the “good, clean fun” subgenre of stand-up comedy. While his contemporaries routinely took clear political stances on the stage, Gaffigan settled for telling the world about how lazy he was. While others excitedly toed the line of controversy, Gaffigan ambled on about his affinity for hot pockets. Gaffigan has always been happy to remain comfortably inside the family-friendly lanes, allowing his peers to take on the uglier stuff.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
Variety

ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ Takes on the Emmett Till Case, and a Black Mother’s Grief That Remains Too Familiar: TV Review

The further history gets from us, the easier it becomes to dismiss it as some far-flung past when, in fact, it remains all too relevant to our present. “Women of the Movement,” premiering Jan. 6 on ABC, directly aims to rectify that, putting a sharp focus on a story that, for too many, keeps fading into distant memory. Developed as an anthology series to highlight a different piece of American history every season, “Women of the Movement” first follows Mamie Till-Mobley, whose 14 year-old son Emmett became a national flashpoint upon his brutal murder in 1955. After his death, Till-Mobley...
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Kristin Davis gets real about 'extremely stressful' parts of aging on TV

Kristin Davis still can't believe how popular "Sex and the City" is with fans. “Sometimes, we look at each other’s faces and we cannot believe we’ve been together since 1997," she told New Beauty magazine in an interview published Thursday. "It’s not normal in our industry to have this longevity, and it’s very special."
YOGA
Deadline

Roxane Gay Launches Talk Show Podcast With Luminary

EXCLUSIVE: Roxane Gay, the author of Bad Feminist, is back with a new podcast. The writer has teamed up with subscription podcast network Luminary to launch The Roxane Gay Agenda. The series, which premieres on January 25 in partnership with iHeartMedia, will feature conversations with Gay, who also offers uncommonly incisive reads of the politics that shape the world and popular culture. It will be produced by Gay and Curtis Fox, a veteran podcast producer who is story editor for Radiotopia’s Ear Hustle and has worked on podcasts for The New Yorkers and Esquire Magazine. The Roxane Gay Agenda is Gay’s latest audio series with...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards: Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens Tapped to Announce Nominees

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens have been tapped to announce the nominees for the 28th annual SAG Awards next week. The announcement will take place live at 7 a.m. PT Wednesday, Jan.12, on @sagawards’ Instagram Live. It will be preceded with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher on Instagram Stories at 6:50 a.m. PT. Nominations for the best action performances by television and film ensembles will follow, with announcements made by SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin. The SAG Awards ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Dawson most recently appeared in Hulu’s Dopesick, followed by the Ava DuVernay-directed pilot DMZ for HBO Max. She also will star in the Mandalorian spinoff series Ahsoka Tano. Hudgens’ most recent film, Asking for It, premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. She can currently be seen in the third installment of Netflix’s The Princess Switch series and Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick … Boom! Drescher was elected SAG-AFTRA president in September. George joined the SAG Awards committee in 2015, while McLaughlin joined in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Meagan Good On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Actress Meagan Good stopped by the Kelly Clarkson Show where she talked abut her character on the hit show, Harlem! She said that the character reminds her of herself very quirky!. Meagan stars alongside Whoopi Goldberg in the new Amazon Prime series “Harlem” and Meagan dishes on a hilarious behind-the-scenes...
TV SHOWS
TODAY.com

Kristin Davis gets real about ‘extremely stressful’ parts of aging on TV

Kristin Davis still can't believe how popular "Sex and the City" is with fans. “Sometimes, we look at each other’s faces and we cannot believe we’ve been together since 1997," she told New Beauty magazine in an interview published Thursday. "It’s not normal in our industry to have this longevity, and it’s very special."
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy