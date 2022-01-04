ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks Have Limited Options to Replace Tomas Hertl

By Josh Frojelin
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season, the San Jose Sharks’ first two lines have been instrumental to the team’s improvement. A resurgent Timo Meier has primarily sparked this, with his team-leading 34 points in 28 games. The Swiss winger is the team’s only skater above a point-per-game. Equally as important...

thehockeywriters.com

The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Rust Trade, Backup Goalie Options & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins and Veteran Forward Not Talking...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Tomas Hertl Leads Top 20 Trade Targets List

Noting that Hertl has “emerged as the likely most in-demand player as we hurdle toward the deadline”, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff has ranked the San Jose Sharks’ forward at the top of his list for the 20-most likely traded players in the NHL this season. Seravalli...
NHL
Mercury News

Adin Hill, Tomas Hertl shine as Sharks squeak past Buffalo Sabres

After all of the consternation and hand-wringing about their performances through the first half of this road trip, the Sharks will still wake up Friday to one soothing fact. They’re still just one game out of a playoff spot. Forward Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist and...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Notes #35: Sharks Keep Sabres to Outside 3-2, Hertl Scores GWG

The San Jose Sharks look to right the ship against the Buffalo Sabres at snowy KeyBank Center. Matt Nieto got the Sharks off to a good start with an early goal, and the big boys started rolling when Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl scored. Period One. Two in: Adin Hill...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from Flyers’ West Coast Road Trip

The Philadelphia Flyers resumed play after the NHL’s extended Christmas break with a four-game road trip on the West Coast. They extended their point streak to seven games with a win over the Seattle Kraken and an overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks in the first two games, but regulation losses to the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks dropped their record to 1-2-1 and left them with only three of a possible eight points against the Pacific Division foes.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Sharks, Blackhawks, Kraken, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins are bringing back goaltender Tuukka Rask, but he’ll first be making a stop with the AHL’s Providence Bruins. Tomas Hertl leads the way in terms of players likely to be traded this season and Kris Letang comments on his contract situation with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Finally, how likely is it that Mark Giordano is moved by the Seattle Kraken?
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Coyotes, Rangers, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are a ton of changes to the Edmonton Oilers roster for their game on Wednesday. Can the offense play well enough to give the team a chance without their superstar captain? So too, what’s going on between Mikko Koskinen and head coach Dave Tippett? Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are back in the trade rumor mill as talk has heated up regarding defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The New York Rangers are looking for a defenseman. Is Chychrun among their potential targets? Finally, some familiar faces have joined the Anaheim Ducks committee to search for and hire the team’s next GM.
NHL

