The State of California announced new emergency drought regulations on Tuesday. Californians are restricted from watering lawns within 48-hours of at least a quarter-inch of rainfall and using potable water on sidewalks, driveways, and buildings unless there is a health hazard. The regulations also prohibit residents from watering lawns to the point that runoff flows out of the homeowner’s property. Violators could be fined $500, but the state assumes the fines will only be handed out to repeat offenders.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO