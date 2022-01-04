ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Headland out on Switch next week

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthplay today announced a final release date for the Switch version of Headland, its colorful action adventure game. It will launch on January 13. Headland was first announced for Switch in June 2021. It was originally planned for last year, but Northplay missed out on that target by just a...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Insider

Super Dungeon Maker Out On Nintendo Switch Next Year

Rokaplay and Firechick have revealed that Super Dungeon Maker is coming to Nintendo Switch next year. This 2D pixel art dungeon editor has taken inspiration from “the best 2D adventure games in the world,” and will let you choose how many levels, boss fights, items and hidden objects you want to have placed in your creation.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Noel the Mortal Fate out for Switch in February

Noel the Mortal Fate now has a release date on Switch. The game will launch on February 10, 2022, Playism, Vaka Game Magazine, and Kawano announced today. Playism has confirmed that Noel the Mortal Fate will have upgraded elements when it comes to Switch like new illustrations. Fans can also look forward to a new Season 3.5 story.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

M2 Is Bringing Yet Another Classic Shmup To Switch Next Year

Update: M2 has revealed that Toaplan Arcade Garage: Hishou Same! Same! Same! will launch in Japan on April 28th, 2022 (thanks, Gematsu). The collection will come in both digital and physical forms, with the latter shipping with a download code for Sennou Game Teki Paki. Players will also have access to DLC which includes the console ports of each game in the series, with the action platformer Wardner coming as a bonus. The digital verison, on the other hand, will contain the coin-op versions of Hishou Zame! and Same! Same! Same!, plus Sennou Game Teki Paki.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#The Imagination Core#Headland On Switch
Nintendo Life

Saucy Tower Defence Title Duel Princess Marches To Switch Next Month

Japanese developer qureate – best-known for its rather risqué titles, such as Prison Princess and NinNinDays – has announced that it is bringing Duel Princess to the Switch on January 13th, 2022. The title is a side-scrolling tower defence effort, featuring 10 princesses (designed by Waon Inui)...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Eufloria HD hitting Switch this week

Eufloria, an ambient strategy game, first appeared in 2009 before receiving an HD version later on. According to an eShop listing, the title will soon be gracing Switch. QubicGames will be handling publishing duties on behalf of developer Omni Systems. For more on the game, read up on the following...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Rune Factory 5 gameplay

XSEED Games and Marvelous have revealed some new gameplay for Rune Factory 5 ahead of its release in March 2022. Check it out with the video put together by Perfectly Nintendo below the break. Here’s an overview for Rune Factory 5:. Set off on a grand adventure in a...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Road-movie inspired racing game Heading Out on the way to Switch

Serious Sim has announced Heading Out, a road-movie inspired racing game. It’s currently on track for a 2022 launch. Heading Out is a road-movie inspired racing game mixed with an immersive narration, character creator and resource management. We aim to recreate the spirit of cult American road-movies from the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
nintendoeverything.com

Point-and-click adventure game Unusual Findings coming to Switch

Publisher Buka Entertainment and developer Epic Llama Studios have announced that Unusual Findings, a point-and-click adventure game, is coming to Switch. A release date has not yet been confirmed. Unusual Findings is inspired by the 90s, but has a retro 80s style. You can read more about what the game...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Heaven Dust 2 releasing on Switch this week

Heaven Dust came to Switch in February 2020, and publisher indienova and developer One Gruel Studio are now following up with a sequel with the aptly named Heaven Dust 2. According to an eShop listing, it’ll drop on January 6, 2022. Below is a whole bunch of information about...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator out now on Switch

Developer Bearded Brothers Games and publisher Pineapple Works have announced that motorbike mechanic simulator Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator is now available on the Switch eShop. Check out an overview and the launch trailer for the game below. Become an ace motorcycle mechanic! Buy used motorcycles, repair, and sell them for...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Freddi Fish 3 Switch gameplay

Gameplay has come in for Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell, which just landed on Switch yesterday. Fans can check out 21 minutes of footage. All is well on their tropical vacation, until our finny friends realize the Great Conch Shell is missing! Uncle Blenny can’t open the Founder’s Day Festival until the heralded horn has been recovered! Your child will join Freddi Fish and Luther as they explore ancient ruins, play games at a fun-filled carnival and even discover a sunken airplane while looking for clues and finding adventure. Rosy Pearl, Pierre the Tailor and Nadine the Narwhal are just a few of the fun new friends they’ll meet as they follow Old Snoggy’s sniffer through this tropical paradise. In the end, it’s up to your child to piece the clues together and figure out who’s responsible for this underwater caper!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Adventure game Gastova: The Witches of Arkana lined up for Switch

Previously, Gastova: The Witches of Arkana was successfully funded on Kickstarter, and the project is lined up for Switch. MechWolf Productions was able to raise around $10,000, which was a bit more than the original funding goal. Gastova: The Witches of Arkana is described as “a light-hearted 2D adventure game”...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Putt Putt Travels Through Time Switch gameplay

We now have gameplay from the new Switch version of Putt Putt Travels Through Time, a classic point-and-click adventure game from 1997. The title was made available on the system yesterday. For more on Putt Putt Travels Through Time, read the following overview:. Mr. Firebird’s time machine has gone haywire...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

LEGO Super Mario – Luigi’s Mansion Expansion Set launch trailer

After it was announced a few months ago, the LEGO Super Mario – Luigi’s Mansion Expansion Set has now arrived. Nintendo has also published a trailer to celebrate the occasion. Here’s some information about the new set:. Use a LEGO Luigi (or LEGO Mario) interactive figure from...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Breakneck City gameplay

Ahead of its launch tomorrow, we’ve received gameplay of the old-school beat ’em up title Breakneck City. 22 minutes of footage has arrived. Learn more about Breakneck City with the following overview:. When a vicious gang tries to burn down their favorite video shop, Sidney Flintlock and Justine...
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Here’s what’s coming to Nintendo Switch this week

Nintendo has shared the full lineup of titles making their Nintendo Switch debut over the next seven days. This week, Switch owners can purchase Justice Chronicles, a fantasy RPG in which players follow the story of a novice High Beast Knight who forms a partnership with the God of Death to save a Battle Maiden, and survival horror game Heaven Dust 2.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Heaven Dust 2 gameplay

Heaven Dust 2, a survival horror game from developer One Gruel Studio and publisher Indienova, is slated to arrive on the Switch eShop tomorrow, January 6. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below the break. Here’s an overview for Heaven’s Dust 2 in case you missed it....
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Eufloria HD gameplay

Eufloria HD recently landed on Switch, and we now have a good chunk of gameplay. 16 minutes of footage has arrived. For those that missed our previous coverage, check out the following overview for Eufloria HD:. Explore a beautifully realized universe rendered in a style that is unique and compelling.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Lovecraftian 2D roguelite Theatre of Sorrows announced for Switch

Publisher PlayWay, along with developers Cat-astrophe Games and MobilWay, have announced Theatre of Sorrows. The lovecraftian 2D roguelite is now in development for Switch. Theatre of Sorrows stars Killian, who travels to the mysterious island of Esha after a dark cult abducts his sister. This particular location is “a place forgotten by even gods themselves, where the unspeakable ritual is about to take place.” The game will have you following Killian and Eileen as they journey through Esha and dive into dark secrets of its inhabitants.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy