The Chargers and Raiders will cap off the 2021 regular season with their matchup on Sunday Night Football. But before we get there, there’s a ton of football to be played by the rest of the league. While none of them will be as impactful towards the playoffs picture, there’s still going to be some good football played. The final week of the season usually consists of a plethora of divisional matchups which always add to the viewing experience, so you won’t catch me complaining about the lack of storylines.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO