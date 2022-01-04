ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump blasts ‘low-life Twitter’ after Greene’s account suspended

By Sarakshi Rai, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump blasted Twitter in a statement Monday evening, one day after it permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Trump called the social media network “a disgrace to democracy” adding that the company “shouldn’t be allowed to do business in this Country.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a huge constituency of honest, patriotic, hard-working people,” Trump said. “They don’t deserve what’s happened to them on places like low-life Twitter and Facebook.”

He then encouraged his supporters to “drop off” both Twitter and Facebook calling them “boring” “hated by everyone” and claimed they only portray left-leaning views.

“They are a disgrace to our Nation. Keep fighting, Marjorie!” Trump said.

Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of Greene on Sunday after it said she repeatedly violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy . The Georgia Republican’s congressional account is still active.

“We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Hill in a statement .

In response, Greene said in a Telegram post that she was not spreading misinformation.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

Trump himself was permanently suspended by Twitter, the signature communication platform of his presidency, days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Twitter has said the suspension will remain even if Trump runs again for president in 2024.

