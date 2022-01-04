ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Cobra Kai team breaks down Johnny and Daniel's epic [SPOILER]

By Kristen Baldwin
EW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This story contains spoilers from Cobra Kai season 4, episodes 1-5. Conflict resolution can be tricky — especially for grown men who are still upset about an unusually intense karate tournament that happened nearly 40 years ago. This season on Cobra Kai, rivals-turned-tentative-allies Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio)...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Den of Geek

Cobra Kai Season 4 Ending Explained

Cobra Kai has mastered the season finale cliffhanger just like Daniel-san mastered ‘wax on, wax off.’ It started with its first season finale. That ended with the startling appearance of Sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), which took the series to a whole new level. The season 2 finale literally tossed us off that cliff with Miguel’s (Xolo Maridueña) spine-breaking fall. And in the finale of season 3, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) are forced to unite for the ultimate showdown against Cobra Kai in the arena that started it all, the All Valley Karate Tournament.
TV SERIES
defpen

Johnny Lawrence Goes Roof Jumping In Latest ‘Cobra Kai’ Season Four Preview

While Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence have found common ground in their fight against John Kreese, their teaching styles could not be more dissimilar. Yesteday, LaRusso challenged Miguel, Eli and a few other students to catch fish in his pond. Today, Johnny Lawrence is challenging Samantha, Demetri and a group of other students to jump from one building to the next like a superhero. In doing so, their only fail safe is a pile of mattresses way down at the ground.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Double Trouble: Cobra Kai's game-changing season 4 pulls no punches

This story contains spoilers for the entirety of Cobra Kai season 4. As any fan of karate in the Valley knows, Cobra Kai never dies. Perhaps it's fitting, then, that the stars of Cobra Kai — Ralph Macchio and William Zabka — almost never rest. Though they're deep into filming season 5 of the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy, the actors graciously spent a recent Sunday afternoon (their only day off that week!) at Atlanta Daylight Studio for EW's digital cover shoot. For several hours, Macchio and Zabka shake off the exhaustion of their punishing production schedule — throwing punches, practicing their "wax-on, wax-off" moves, and generally bringing their best Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence energy for the camera.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Cobra Kai fans lose minds over ‘heartbreaking’ Karate Kid reference

Netflix viewers are praising Cobra Kai for its many callbacks to The Karate Kid franchise.The show, a continuation of the beloved 1980s film series, returned for a fourth season on New Year’s Day (1 January).Fans of the show are calling the new season the best yet, largely thanks to its inclusion of many Karate Kid references and Easter eggs.However, there’s one in particular that fans are highlighting as the most effective, and it’s leaving them feeling rather emotional.The line is spoken by Johnny Lawrence, who is played by William Zabka. Johnny first appeared in 1984 film The Karate Kid,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
William Zabka
digitalspy.com

Cobra Kai star explains how season 4 fixes Karate Kid 3 problem

Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio has opened up about how the latest season of the show helps to redeem movie sequel The Karate Kid Part III. It's fair to say that the 1989 movie wasn't well received when it came out, with even Macchio expressing disappointment in how it turned out.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Cobra Kai's Mary Mouser Talks Sam's Surprising Bond With Johnny

The fourth season of Cobra Kai begins with a team-up that no Karate Kid fans could have ever expected, with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence attempting to join forces to take down Kreese. However, Daniel and Johnny aren't the only unlikely friends that develop over the course of the new season. In the lead-up to the All-Valley Tournament, Daniel's daughter Sam discovers that she has just as much to learn from her dad's longtime nemesis as she does her father.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 On Netflix, Where Daniel And Johnny Now Have A Common Enemy — And It’s Not Just Kreese

Season 4 of Cobra Kai picks up where Season 3 left off; John Kreese (Martin Kove) has taken over the Cobra Kai dojo, leaving Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to scramble to create a new dojo called Eagle Fang. But since Cobra Kai is recruiting new members left and right, Johnny and his arch nemesis, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), decide to merge their two dojos. But as any fan of the show knows, the state of the karate rivalry in the first episode is just the beginning of a flurry of switching alliances and clashing philosophies.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

William Zabka deserves an Emmy: He made Johnny Lawrence the heart and soul of Cobra Kai

"The Emmys aren’t until September, but I’m kicking off the Nominate Cobra Kai Movement now," says Lorraine Ali. "Season 4 of Netflix’s martial arts series, and more pointedly its lead William Zabka, should be top contenders in the comedy categories. If I could end this paragraph with a low roundhouse kick and knee strike to drive my point home, I would." Cobra Kai, she notes, may have landed a comedy series Emmy nomination last year, "but the action may have distracted voters from Cobra Kai’s strength as an inventive, cohesive series that over four seasons has refined its comedic rhythm like its characters have perfected their fighting skills. At the forefront of the charge is series lead and co-executive producer William Zabka" in reprising his rich-kid bully Johnny Lawrence role with his and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso's Karate Kid fortunes reversed. "Johnny’s glacial self-improvement — two good deeds forward, three six-packs back — could have become a mere shtick in another performer’s hands," says Ali. "But Zabka has craftily pushed the stubborn character to grow without forfeiting Johnny’s dude-like essence. Though set in his ways, the All-Valley tournament champ is never the same from season to season, despite his penchant for Judas Priest cranked to 11 and Manwiches seasoned with beef jerky. He is the heart and soul of the show." Ali adds: "Thanks largely to Zabka, Cobra Kai is a comedy that needs to be taken seriously."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Win#Combat
GeekTyrant

Two New Clips From COBRA KAI Season 4 Show the Differences in Daniel and Johnny's Teaching Styles When They Swap Students

Two new clips have been released from Cobra Kai Season 4, which hits Netflix today! If you’re waiting for tonight or this weekend to watch, you can check out the clips below to keep you satisfied until then. The scenes shown below follow Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) of the Miyagi-Do dojo, and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) of the newly founded Eagle Fang. The pair merged at the end of Season 3 in an effort to take down John Kreese (Martin Kove) at Cobra Kai in the upcoming tournament.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Cobra Kai season 5: everything we know about the Netflix show's return

Cobra Kai season 5 is not only confirmed, but it has also finished filming. Yep, that's right – the next series wrapped before season 4 had even hit Netflix. Considering the fourth installment has only just released, it's no surprise that there's not a lot of concrete information out there about season 5 just yet. That doesn't mean there's absolutely nothing to pore over, though, and we've rounded up every last scrap of information on season 5 right here. We've got everything from some speculation about the next batch of episodes' release date, to who's who in the cast, and what the future might look like beyond season 5.
TV SERIES
fordauthority.com

1947 Ford Super Deluxe From ‘Karate Kid’ Is In Star’s Garage: Video

The Karate Kid movie franchise is one of the most well-known of all time, not to mention a massive commercial success. There are many moments from the original 1984 film that can be considered iconic, but perhaps none more than the famous “wax on, wax off” scene that sees the movie’s protagonist – Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph Maccio – being instructed to learn karate by waxing the 1947 Ford Super Deluxe that belongs to his mentor – Mr. Miyagi, played by Pat Morita. As it turns out, this 1947 Ford Super Deluxe didn’t suffer the sad fate of most movie cars and lives on to this day in LaRusso’s garage.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hollywood Reporter

Courtney Henggeler Keeps Pushing for Amanda’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Karate Breakout Moment

[This story contains spoilers for Cobra Kai season four.] Courtney Henggeler is still having trouble wrapping her head around the massive success of Cobra Kai. The hit Netflix show based on the Karate Kid franchise dropped its fourth season on New Year’s Eve and within days, it was among the top titles on the platform globally, per Netflix’s own metrics. A child of the ’80s who, like most, watched Karate Kid on a rotation, the actress who plays Amanda, wife of Daniel LaRusso, told The Hollywood Reporter she takes great pride both in the series and her character’s significant development throughout the seasons,...
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This Episode News

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s time to come up with new Monday night plans — at least, for the foreseeable future. Since their premieres in mid-September, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been airing new episodes back-to-back for a total of nine weeks. During that time, the hit CBS dramas have taken two joint breaks. Now with the holiday season in full swing, it’s time for another one.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy