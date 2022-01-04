ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, NJ

Edison woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing of Clark ShopRite co-worker

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago

CLARK – An Edison woman has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with the stabbing of a co-worker at the ShopRite on Central Avenue.

Melissa Prince, 57, also has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon and is being detained pending a first court appearance, according to Clark police.

Clark police were dispatched about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to the ShopRite at 76 Central Ave. on a report an employee had suffered a laceration in the deli department.

As police were traveling to the scene, they were advised the laceration could be the result of an altercation, police said.

When police arrived they found a woman, a ShopRite employee, had been stabbed multiple times by another store employee, police said. The suspect, later identified as Prince, was taken into custody and the victim was taken to University Hospital in Newark where she was listed in critical but stable condition after being treated for her wounds, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Clark Detective Bureau. Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Joy at 732-388-3434.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Edison woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing of Clark ShopRite co-worker

