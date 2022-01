The OPI x Xbox collection has been announced by the nail polish brand in collaboration with the Microsoft gaming division to provide avid gamers with a themed way to shake up their manicures this spring. The collection includes a full range of 12 shades that come in four different formulas for consumers to choose from, which are all themed with video games in mind, complete with punny names. The collection is perfect for any gamer who enjoys painting their nails and is likely to be a must-have amongst eSports gamers when it launches.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO