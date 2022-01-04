ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges, 6 Scrub Sponges only $4.15 shipped!

Cover picture for the articleRunning low on scrub sponges? Here’s a great deal!. Amazon has these Scotch-Brite...

SPY

Here Are 16 Places To Buy N95 Face Masks Online in 2021 (Updated)

March 2021 marked the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown here in the United States, but it felt more like the 10th anniversary to us. And while mass vaccination is giving many of us reason to feel optimistic again, this is a terrible time to let down your guard. Anecdotally, the SPY team knows a number of people who have contracted COVID-19 recently in New York, California, New Jersey and elsewhere. The latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is sweeping through major cities like wildfire right now, and as a result, it’s becoming harder and harder to find N95 face masks for sale...
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. ZZZhen Weighted Blanket – High Breathability – 48”72” 15LB – Premium Heavy Blankets...
In Style

The Amazon Leggings With Over 48,000 Perfect Ratings Just Went on Sale

If you're anything like us, it takes an insane amount of willpower not to live in leggings the second cold weather hits. In our defense, there really is no reason to change — leggings are one of the few pieces of clothing that can go from a morning workout to the grocery store to dinner with friends without looking out of place. While you can certainly wear a pair of leggings to both a sweat sesh and a coffee date, you shouldn't necessarily wear the same pair; it's smart to keep a few different options in your closet to stay cozy (and fresh) throughout the winter months.
BGR.com

Queen sheets with 210,000 5-star ratings are only $20 today at Amazon

Good queen sheets sets can have a shockingly significant impact on your quality of sleep. And so many people have finally come to that realization. Sheets can affect everything from general comfort to temperature control, which is obviously hugely important. Bed sheets can also mean the difference between a restful night’s sleep or tossing and turning all night long. That will leave you tired and in a bad mood come morning, which is something no one wants. Luckily for you, Queen sheets on sale at Amazon right now will have you sleeping better in no time. Anyone out there who is...
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
Nexxus Shampoo and Conditioner Set only $18.49 shipped!

This is such a HOT deal on this Nexxus Shampoo and Conditioner Set!. Amazon has this Nexxus Shampoo and Conditioner Set for just $18.49 shipped when you save an extra $10 off at checkout and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s just $9.25 per bottle shipped which is a really...
Stock Up Deals on Protein from Zone Perfect, Gatorade and more!

Today only, Amazon has some great stock up deals on protein from Zone Perfect, Gatorade and more! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Gatorade Whey Protein Recover Bars, Chocolate Chip, 2.8 ounce bars (12 Count) for just $12.83 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Get...
Huge Sale on Cellucor, Muscle Milk, Garden of Life and more!

Today only, Amazon is having a huge sale on Cellucor, Muscle Milk, Garden of Life and more! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder, French Vanilla Creme, 2 Pound for just $21.37 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!
Little Golden Books as low as $2.49!

If you love the Little Golden Books, check out these great deals!. Right now, Amazon has select Little Golden Books as low as $2.49!. Get this Frozen Little Golden Hardcover Book for just $2.49!. Get this Olaf’s Perfect Day Little Golden Hardcover Book for just $2.49!. Get this A...
Huge Savings on Plant-based Nutrition from Garden of Life and more!

Today only, Amazon is offering huge savings on Plant-based nutrition from Garden of Life and more! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein Vanilla Powder, 20 Servings for just $20.43 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Get this Vega Sport...
Dove Promises Valentine Chocolate Candy Hearts,19.52-Ounce Bag only $6.98!

Here’s a great deal on these Dove Promises Valentine Chocolate Candy Hearts!. Amazon has this DOVE PROMISES Valentine Milk and Dark Chocolate Candy Hearts Variety Mix 19.52-Ounce Bag for just $6.98 when you clip the $1 off e-coupon!. This is a great stock up deal on Valentine’s Day candy....
Digital Food Kitchen Scale only $5.50!

This Digital Food Kitchen Scale is perfect for counting macros or portion control!. Amazon has this Digital Food Kitchen Scale for just $5.50 when you save an extra 50% off automatically at checkout!. This scale helps you accurately keep track of the food you eat so you can reach your...
Aveeno Baby Bundle only $8.49!

Amazon has this Aveeno Baby Bundle for just $8.49 right now!. This is regularly $23.96 and is such a great deal. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
Women’s Activewear just $12.99 and under + shipping!

Need some new workout gear? Check out this huge sale on women’s activewear!. Zulily is having a huge sale on Women’s Activewear right now and everything is priced at $12.99 and under!. There are lots of items in this sale with brands like Marika, Reebok, Balance Collection and...
