Bentley through its Mulliner bespoke division is allegedly working on a second model after the Bacalar, the ultra-posh roofless model of which only 12 units will ever be made. According to a new report from Autocar, the upcoming two-door model will be less exclusive as the production run could be extended to 25 examples. Other differences between the two will be the adoption of a fixed roof and styling cues derived from the wild 2019 EXP 100 GT.

