Thousands stranded overnight on I-95 outside DC

 2 days ago
Thousands of drivers were stranded overnight on Interstate 95 outside of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

After 11 hours of people being stuck in their vehicles, some cars were moving on the northbound side of the highway, NBC News reporter Josh Lederman, who was stuck on the interstate with his dog, reported.

Some of the drivers turned their cars off to preserve gas while others were left without food or water overnight, Lederman added, describing the experience as "dystopian" on NBC's "Today."

Lederman also said that there were no signs of emergency vehicles that he could see, though it was unclear if that was because they were unable to get near his location.

The traffic nightmare began after multiple trucks crashed as a result of a major snowstorm that left the roads covered in snow and ice, NBC4 in Washington reported.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) was also among those stuck on the interstate.

"I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol," he tweeted.

ABC8 reported that the traffic jam began as early at 3 p.m.

"Around the 5-hour mark, it felt like it shifted from really inconvenient to a little scary," Lederman also tweeted. "There is no way for medical or emergency personnel to reach people stuck in this."

“We are getting to people as soon as we can. We understand the severity of the situation,” Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Kelly Hannon said, according to NBC4.

When snowy weather stranded hundreds of drivers on I-95 in northern Virginia for as many as 24 hours earlier this week, it was truckers who came to the rescue. As motorists ran out of fuel, water, and food, truck drivers tapped into their personal supplies—and in some cases, their cargo—to help those around them through the "unprecedented" crisis.
Virginia's Governor has been heavily criticised for blaming thousands of drivers who were left stranded on Interstate 95, after heavy snowfall overwhelmed the state's removal crews. Democrat Ralph Northam, who has been the state's governor since 2018, made the remarks during an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday. Snowstorms brought several highways in the US to a standstill earlier this week, with Virginia being especially badly hit. Governor Northam has been accused of failing to prepare the roads, as weather warnings had been issued in the days prior. The Virginia Department of Transportation has also taken plenty of...
With many hundreds of people stranded in their cars for more than 24 hours in a 48-mile traffic jam south of Washington DC, stories have begun to emerge of acts of kindness as food and water ran out in the freezing conditions.Drivers had been stuck on Interstate-95 since Monday after a crash involving six tractor-trailers blocked the roadway during a snowstorm that saw up to 11-inches of snow pile up across the Commonwealth of Virginia.As the hours ticked by many ran out of any provisions they may have had in their vehicles, and worse they also began to run...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced he will award Governor's Citations to H&S Bakery and an Ellicott City couple who helped feed stranded drivers on a stretch of icy Virginia interstate Tuesday. Casey Holihan and her husband, John Noe, were on a five-hour road trip from Ellicott City to North Carolina to visit family before Noe headed to Germany. That five-hour trip turned into more than 30 hours when they hit I-95 in Virginia. Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night Monday in snow and freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of the road south of the nation's capital...
As truckers, it's second nature for Emily Slaughter and Michele Rusher to keep tabs on bad weather and road closures. But as the drivers, who work for the shipping company New Prime, Inc., headed southbound on Interstate 95 early Tuesday morning, Jan. 4, no radio updates or electronic road signs suggested they were about to hit the worst traffic jam imaginable.  At around one or two in the morning, Rusher and Slaughter joined a mass of cars stuck on the snow-covered, ice-slicked roads of Northern Virginia. A sudden winter storm the day before had blanketed this stretch of highway outside of...
A Rochester woman and her family were among the hundreds of motorists stranded in Virginia this week as heavy snow clogged the roads and highways. On Monday night, Sharlyn Cruz-Marquez, her husband, and two children were traveling home from a holiday trip to Orlando, Florida, when road conditions started to deteriorate as they drove through Virginia.
