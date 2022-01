AUD/USD dipped notably last week but stayed above 0.7081 support. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 0.7081 support will indicate that corrective rebound from 0.6992 has completed with three waves up to 0.7277, after hitting 55 day EMA. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for retesting 0.6991/2 support zone. Firm break there will resume larger down trend from 0.8006. On the upside, though, break of 0.7277 will turn bias to the upside to resume the rebound.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO