Congress

Viewpoint: Clearinghouse queries come due

By Dave Heller, TCA Vice President of Government Affairs,, Kathryn Pobre, TCA Manager of Government Affairs
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late December, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) reminded employers that they must conduct an annual query of the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse for all of their commercial driver’s license-holding employees on a rolling 12-month basis. With the bulk of these annual queries coming due in December, the FMCSA’s...

Feds fast-tracking controversial trucker pilot program

A long-awaited but controversial initiative that will allow young truck drivers to haul freight across state lines is seeking fast-track status from the White House. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has asked the Office of Management and Budget for review and emergency approval of a three-year apprenticeship program to allow carriers to employ drivers between the ages of 18 and 21 for hauling freight across state lines, according to a request filed Thursday.
U.S. POLITICS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom Announces New $2.7 Billion COVID-19 Emergency Response Package

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Newsom’s administration today unveiled a proposed $2.7 billion COVID-19 Emergency Response Package, which includes a $1.4 billion emergency appropriation request, to increase testing capacity, speed vaccination and booster efforts, support frontline workers, strengthen the healthcare system, and combat misinformation. Given the current circumstances caused by the Omicron variant, the Governor’s budget also calls for new legislation to adopt supplemental paid sick leave policies to further safeguard our frontline workers. “From day one, California has taken swift and direct action to battle COVID-19 with policies that have saved tens of thousands of lives, but there’s more work to be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

A Federal Vaccine Mandate Could Worsen Labor Shortages Across Retail

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Friday to determine if the Biden administration can enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers as well as a vaccine mandate for most healthcare workers. If held up, the rule would require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly tests across all staff. According to surveys and experts, a federal vaccine mandate could exacerbate existing labor shortages across the industry for retailers who already have a shrinking pool of talent to choose from. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November at a rate of 3%. In retail, about...
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Congress
freightwaves.com

Bison Transport acquires US trucking firm Hartt Transportation

Canadian trucking giant Bison Transport acquired Maine-based trucking company Hartt Transportation Systems in a deal that will significantly expand its presence in the northeastern U.S. The acquisition, effective Friday, adds a fleet of over 360 trucks and three terminals — in Bangor and Auburn, Maine, and Sumter, South Carolina. The...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

California challenges San Bernardino air cargo facility used by Amazon

The state of California on Monday petitioned a federal appeals court to rehear its lawsuit challenging a new air cargo facility at San Bernardino International Airport that is home to a major package hub in Amazon’s air network. Attorney General Rob Bonta said the original decision conflicts with existing environmental law and puts the local community at risk from harmful diesel truck and jet emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDVM 25

Federal government signs off on Maryland’s Medicaid 1115 waiver renewal

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has authorized a five-year renewal of the state’s Medicaid 1115 waiver, extending the HealthChoice program. According to The federal Medicaid website: “Section 1115 of the Social Security Act gives the Secretary of Health and Human Services authority […]
MARYLAND STATE
federalnewsnetwork.com

Postal Service leadership reminds employees to follow online rules

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. As the omicron variant continues to spread, the Pentagon is taking new precautions. The Pentagon Reservation is extending...
PUBLIC HEALTH
seillinoisnews.com

16 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62930 during Q1

At least 16 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62930 during the first quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
POLITICS
cheddar.com

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Creates Ongoing Hurdles for Businesses

As the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to spread, thousands of flights have been canceled, restaurants and bars have been forced to re-adapt to outdoor and take-out dining, and consumers are canceling their travel and other plans. This all comes as the CDC recently updated its quarantine guidelines for people who test positive, slashing the isolation period from 10 days to five. That change was pushed by the airline industry as it continues to struggle with labor shortages. How will the variant continue to impact businesses large and small? Laura Reathaford, Partner at Lathrop GPM, and Tom Sacco, CEO, President, and Chief Happiness Officer of Iowa-based Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream, join Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss employment law issues related to worker safety during COVID-19 outbreaks, and how small businesses are dealing with the latest wave, respectively.
INDUSTRY
@growwithco

10 Legal Requirements for Hiring Employees

If you’re ready to hire new employees for your startup, check out the legal requirements your business must adhere to. Hiring your first employees can be an exciting yet intimidating feat. You need to adhere to multiple steps, such as verifying a potential candidate’s identity and obtaining the proper insurance, among others. Here are the legal requirements associated with hiring an employee for your business.
SMALL BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

UPS, Postal Service excelled during peak delivery season, consultant says

UPS (NYSE: UPS) delivered 96.9% of all parcels within its stated commitment times throughout the peak cycle, while the Postal Service delivered 96.5% of its parcels on time, according to ShipMatrix data. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) delivered 88.2% of its parcels within its stated commitment times. The peak cycle ran from Nov. 28 to Christmas Eve.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

6 lessons learned about cybersecurity and freight in 2021

It was once again another rough year for cybersecurity and freight. The main reason: ransomware attacks, in which criminals encrypt data and demand payment, sometimes in the millions of dollars, in exchange for unlocking it. Even though the U.S. government has been taking an increasingly aggressive approach to fighting ransomware, the attacks have continued. They hit companies across the supply chain, including trucking, logistics, freight factoring, freight forwarding — and even fuel bunkering. Here’s what we learned along the way.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

