Viewpoint: Clearinghouse queries come due

As the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to spread, thousands of flights have been canceled, restaurants and bars have been forced to re-adapt to outdoor and take-out dining, and consumers are canceling their travel and other plans. This all comes as the CDC recently updated its quarantine guidelines for people who test positive, slashing the isolation period from 10 days to five. That change was pushed by the airline industry as it continues to struggle with labor shortages. How will the variant continue to impact businesses large and small? Laura Reathaford, Partner at Lathrop GPM, and Tom Sacco, CEO, President, and Chief Happiness Officer of Iowa-based Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream, join Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss employment law issues related to worker safety during COVID-19 outbreaks, and how small businesses are dealing with the latest wave, respectively.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO