Urgent recall: If you have this fan, the blades can fly off and do serious damage

By Chris Smith
 2 days ago
If you use a fan to cool off when it’s warm, you should consider switching it off to ensure it’s not part of a new recall. Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company (HKC) is recalling various ceiling fans, as the blades can fly off and cause damage or even injuries to people in the room. The company included two types of fans in the recall, the Harbor Breeze Belleisle Bay and Honeywell Rio ceiling fans.

Urgent ceiling fan recall

HKC recently issued the ceiling fan recall via the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). You can see the full announcement here.

The company sold nearly 78,000 recalled ceiling fans from February 2018 through August 2021. The Harbor Breeze Belleisle Bay and Honeywell Rio ceiling fans cost about $150 each. They were available online from various retailers, including Amazon, Build, eAccess, Hayneedle, Houzz, Lowes, Menards, Overstock, and Wayfair.

HKC issued the recall after receiving 60 reports of the blades detaching from the fan. Three of those caused property damage to drywall, but customers have not reported any injuries at this point.

The Harbor Breeze Belleisle Bay ceiling fans come in two models. One has a brushed nickel housing finish (model number 40650) and the other has an oil-rubbed bronze housing finish (model number 40651).

The Honeywell Rio ceiling fans are available in five models: Oil-rubbed bronze housing finish (model number 50514), champagne housing finish (model number 51623), pewter housing finish (model number 51624), brushed nickel housing finish (model number 50195), or a white housing finish (model number 51030).

Both types of fans feature matte black blades and a frosted white glass bowl light. Also, all the fans that have been recalled feature a 3-speed reversible motor as well as a remote.

You’ll find the model numbers of the fans in the recall on the silver rating label on the top of the fan housing assembly.

What you should do

If you have one of these HKC fans at home, you should stop using it right now. The company advises users to confirm their fans are part of the recall via email. They’ll have to take photos of the fan and the date code.

The company will then instruct customers to disconnect the fan and provide a photo of it. They can then throw the fan in the garbage or recycle it. HKC will send buyers a free replacement through the mail.

Unfortunately, you can’t get a refund for the potentially malfunctioning product. The company is only offering replacements at this time.

Check out the fan recall announcement on the CPSC website for complete contact information — see this link. HKC also set up a website for the recall, at this link, that offers more information about the recall, complete with more detailed imagery about identifying your fan model number.

While you’re at it, make sure you check out this electric knife recall, as it’s another product that can malfunction and lead to injury.

