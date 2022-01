A dispute between Attorney General Mark Brnovich and elections officials statewide has apparently derailed a new manual intended to guide elections over the next two years. Brnovich is withholding his required approval of the Elections Procedures Manual unless numerous sections with which he disagrees are struck from the 300-page document. Included in his objections are sections that outline how elections officials are to carry out the requirements of the two new election-related bills passed by the Legislature earlier this year.

ELECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO