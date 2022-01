The Mavericks legend will be adding another honor to his already legendary career. If you had to make a Mount Rushmore for the faces of the big four sports in Dallas, I think you could have an argument for every team. Except, the Dallas Mavericks. Dirk has meant so much to the Dallas Mavericks throughout his 21 year career, all of which were spent right here in Dallas. By the way, no other player has ever done that in the NBA.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO