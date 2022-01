California’s indoor mask mandate was extended into mid-February to help prevent the astonishing spike in coronavirus cases from overwhelming hospitals but the state’s health director said Wednesday additional restrictions are not being considered.The fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is sidelining exposed or infected health care workers, leading to hospital staffing shortages that could become a bigger problem. “We are and continue to be concerned about our hospitals,” Dr. Mark Ghaly said. "Some facilities are going to be strapped.”California’s confirmed cases have shot up nearly 500% in the last two weeks and hospitalizations have doubled since Christmas to more than...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO