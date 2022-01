ROSELAND, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $16 million sale of a 121,667-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Roseland. At the time of sale, the property was 91 percent leased to tenants in the cybersecurity, legal and financial services sectors. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Rich Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, Travis Langer and Zach McHale of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between Northlight Capital Partners and Accordia Realty, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, New York-based investment firm Aresco Management.

ROSELAND, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO