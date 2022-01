Two Nissan Automobile Colleges in Japan have joined forces to create a retro-inspired concept based on the 2008-2020 Nissan 370Z. Set to debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the one-off model features an old school design that closely echoes the original Z car that was sold in Japan as the Nissan Fairlady Z and in other markets, as the Datsun 240Z, and then as the 260Z and 280Z. The students have named it the 340Z by combining the names and codenames of the original model (S30) and the 370Z (Z34).

CARS ・ 16 DAYS AGO